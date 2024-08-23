Seasoned broadcaster DJ Sbu lands himself in hot water with many listeners of Radio 2000

An online user was disappointed by the Mofaya energy drink founder's behaviour on his morning show

The netizen continued to mention that the star ruined the popular morning show with his lack of research

Fans are unhappy with DJ Sbu's radio show. Image: @djsbulive

Yoh, DJ Sbu can't escape trouble, as many netizens on social media recently bashed him.

Listeners unhappy with DJ Sbu's radio show

Social media has been buzzing lately as the South African season broadcaster and entrepreneur DJ Sbu again made headlines.

Earlier, an online user, @iTouchCandi, shared his disappointment regarding how the radio host ruined Radio 200's popular breakfast show by not researching the daily topics he discusses.

The netizen wrote:

"DJ Sbu has ruined Radio 2000’s once most popular show by constantly pushing opinions and political correctness without real knowledge. his lack of research makes the show shallow, leaving listeners shocked by his comments on air #DjSbu #Radio2000."

See the post below:

Netizens agree that DJ Sbu ruined the Radio 200's morning show

Many netizens on social media also agreed with the listener that DJ Sbu ruined the show and that they no longer enjoyed listening to it. See some of the comments below:

@KuhlezaK wrote:

"He made that show sound like campus radio or YFM Lite of some sort. He’s a bad placement, and it's weird because he’s such a seasoned broadcaster."

@BoitumeloMandyu said:

"I feel for Nathi and Lelo. The way I cannot stand listening to that morning show anymore because of DJ Sbu."

@Nkokoma responded:

"Every guest on the show also get invited to his podcast live on SABC airwaves....very opportunistic."

@Pinktheng commented:

"At first, I was like, good, they're giving him a chance, but he is quite loud and stubborn. I don't know; maybe he could try to tone it down and think more of the listeners than himself."

@NtsakisiBG responded:

"Yhooo bruh that guy annoys a lot of people.... even listeners send VNs to complain about him, like he sucks."

@Merc_05 tweeted:

"I was appalled by his response to the 10 MK MPs that were removed from Parliament this morning. He had no substance, but was quick to dismiss their grievances and say they must go look for jobs."

DJ Sbu on his apparent beef with DJ Cleo

In a previous report from Briefly News, DJ Sbu shared that he is open to collaborating with DJ Cleo on some music despite their differences.

The two stars had beef earlier in their careers, and Cleo made some allegations against DJ Sbu. Mzansi showed love to the DJs and praised them for their consistency in the music industry and his mature decision.

