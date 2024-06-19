DJ Sbu said he is open to collaborating with his colleague DJ Cleo on some music

This after the Radio 2000 hosts' alleged feud from earlier in their careers, where Cleo made some allegations against Sbu

Mzansi showed love to the DJs and praised them for their consistency in the music industry

DJ Sbu says he is not ruling out possibly working with DJ Cleo again. Images: djsbulive (Instagram), djcleo1 (Twitter)

Source: UGC

DJ Sbu reportedly said he is not ruling out the possibility of making music with DJ Cleo again, saying the Radio 2000 host is super talented.

DJ Sbu speaks about working with DJ Cleo

Coming from a huge return to radio, DJ Sbu recently hosted a networking event for music industry professionals called the SA Podcast and Music Festival.

Several tastemakers attended the event, including Sbu's past collaborator, DJ Cleo, who hosts Radio 2000's Eskhaleni Party.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

His attendance had tongues wagging, considering their alleged feud that ZiMoja reports was due to Cleo claiming TS Records stole Thembi Seete's lyrics and gave them to the late Brown Dash for Mthunzi Welanga.

Years later, it appears the pair ironed things out after Briefly News reported on their bromance during Sbu's radio show.

Today, TshisaLIVE reports that Sbudah is open to working with Cleo again and praised the Eskhaleni general's musical talents:

"He is my brother, and we created good music together; I wouldn't rule out the possibility of working with him again. Many have asked if we'd return to the studio and work on music again. He is super talented."

Mzansi shows love to DJ Sbu and DJ Cleo

Fans showed love to Sbu and Cleo and praised them for their contribution to the game:

__amo_A said:

"DJ Cleo is the only guy to sit with Mzekezeke and DJ Sbu in the same room."

1fake_analysis wrote:

"Two of the best producers in the land."

Icy_Sammy cheered the DJs on:

"Radio kings."

lakaka0044 posted:

"Mzekezeke and Bliksem!"

Robbie Malinga and TS Records saga continues

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to the drama between Robbie Malinga's estate and TS Records.

The royalties battle has been ongoing for years, with the late singer's widow claiming the controversial record label owed her hubby millions.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News