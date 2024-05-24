Media personality DJ Sbu will be hosting the inaugural South African Podcast and Music Festival

The festival will reportedly be taking place at the Emperor's Palace on 14 and 15 June in Johannesburg

The music producer, who is also a podcaster and radio presenter, aims to bring attention to the younger generation of podcasters

DJ Sbu has started a wonderful initiative where he brings podcasting and music together. The media personality hopes that up-and-coming podcasters get to mingle with the best of the best in the industry.

DJ Sbu has started the South African Podcast and Music Festival. Image: @djsbulive

Source: Instagram

Radio host DJ Sbu creates podcast festival

DJ Sbu is set to host the first-ever South African Podcast and Music Festival. The celebrated muso is looking to change the podcasting game by incorporating it with music.

TshisaLIVE reported that the festival will occur at the Emperor's Palace in Johannesburg on 14 and 15 June 2024.

DJ Sbu is also a podcaster and radio presenter who aims to attract attention to the younger generation of podcasters.

“We want it to be something big that brings the whole industry together and to build the community around podcasting, also incorporating different podcasters, especially the younger ones, to give them the opportunity to interact with bigger podcasters. That's why I came up with the idea.”

Sbu shared this on Instagram, and he received lots of praise.

Netizens react to DJ Sbu's initiative

His followers congratulated him and noted that he was doing amazing work with this.

ulungisani_hlongwa:

"Thank you mhlonishwa, your foresight and leadership in this space is greatly appreciated. What do we need to do to attend the podcasting festival?"

nthabymonageng:

"Only DJ Bu, our birthday is next week, Tuesday."

realblackmotion:

"All the way to the top, Grootman."

credible:

"I truly hope it's friends like These grootman @djsbulive. Gape that game show kept us indoors earlier on Saturdays."

