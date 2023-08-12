Entrepreneur extraordinaire DJ Sbu is celebrating the success of MOFAYA

The DJ took to his social media to remember the early days of his business and its challenges

He spoke to Briefly News about the background of his renowned beverage

Award-winning DJ and author Sbusiso 'DJ Sbu' Leope has come a long way. From the Mzekezeke mask to an international enterprise, he's a force to be reckoned with.

DJ Sbu remembered the early days of his MOFAYA energy drink before it was an international success nine years ago.

DJ Sbu reflects on MOFAYA's history

DJ Sbu took to his Instagram to remind himself and his followers about the history of his highly-rated energy drink range in these pictures in the post below:

DJ Sbu gets broke to start MOFAYA

He shared his secret to success on this Instagram post, revealing the sacrifice he's had to make to see his product kick off the ground:

"I got sick and tired of looking rich. I sold everything and started @mofaya_official Best decision I ever made #billionairesunderconstruction."

Here's the post, below:

Social media inspired by DJ Sbu's story

He remains the epitome of black hope, resilience and excellence as netizens echoed:

@activatorps shared:

"He's the reason I believe it's possible for me."

@grace_do_carmo recommended:

"I saw one of your trucks on the N3 the other day. Well done. Create a drink for vegans, that market is growing!"

@ecurt2019 said:

"Grootman you don't realize how your words in the Mining City Zoom seminar changed my life. I've been going harder ever since."

@thetwoheaded_goat thanked Sbu:

"I've always looked up to you in everything you do❤️ you gave me some light to brighten up the room I'm in. Dankie grootman."

@gi.ft5289 commented:

"I sold Mofaya at FNB stadium during #EFFturns10 and the people love #Mofaya

@bigg_wildwest said:

"You’re an inspiration Sbu personally no lie I don’t buy Mofaya just because it's my favourite, but because it's a black-owned and local brand. To growth!"

@veejaytoocool enquired:

"Is it possible to invest or to buy a share in Mofaya Company?"

@lee_warrior blessed him:

"You are an inspiration to many my brother, Grace will continue to lift you."

MOFAYA goes international

In another Briefly News report, DJ Sbu announced that MOFAYA was approved by the FDA, and was now selling in American markets.

The enterprise recently celebrated another win as it got to sign a massive deal with Shoprite and Checkers, almost a decade after the energy drink was born.

