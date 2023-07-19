DJ Sbu has taken to the streets to celebrate another major milestone in his energy drink business

The famous media personality took to social media to announce that his energy drink MoFaya will now be sold in Shoprite and Checkers stores

He explained that he finally got to sign the deal almost ten years after he founded the MoFaya energy drinks range

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

DJ Sbu is in his winning season. The star who recently made headlines after his energy drink MoFaya was announced as the official sponsor of Miss SA has signed another major contract.

DJ Sbu has revealed that he signed a major deal with Shoprite Checkers. Image: @djsbulive

Source: Instagram

DJ Sbu signs big Mofaya deal with Shoprite Checkers

Anyone who follows DJ Sbu knows how passionate he is about making sure his product MoFaya gets the recognition it deserves. The star has been pushing to ensure the energy drink becomes a household name and it looks like it's finally happening.

From getting the clearance to sell overseas to being the official sponsor of Miss SA, one would think there's nothing more DJ Sbu would do.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

However, the star had peeps basking in pride when he took to his Twitter page to announce that one of South Africa's biggest retailers Shoprite Checkers will be selling MoFaya.

He said the major milestone comes nine years since he started the business. He shared a picture at the company's offices and wrote:

"Finally after 9 years. Deal Done. All Praise to the Most High God. @Shoprite_SA thank you."

Mzansi congratulates DJ Sbu after signing major contract

Social media users expressed that they respect DJ Sbu for his determination. The star's post was filled with congratulatory messages from fans.

@Cellular_jnr wrote:

"My brother another mother... I so wish people will know how hard-working you're. Everytime I'm with you, it's a different level of mentality. I'm happy for you and I know how much you wanted this. Stay blessed!"

@ThabangTalks wrote:

"Wow. It's been that long King. Wow wow wow! Amazing stuff. Congrats! We will keep stocking up. "

@IamEriOluwa added:

"You have been an unwavering pathfinder. A Rugged entrepreneur whose resilience has become a benchmark for what an African child can overcome in the face of limitations. This isn't a win for you alone, it's a win for all African Entrepreneur who is building a legacy. Cheers to our Win DJ Sbu. Like Moses, you've parted the Red Sea of Entrepreneurship Limitations. Now, we would follow behind as you lead us forth into era of African Ownership. Again, congratulations "

Video of DJ Sbu advertising MoFaya on an aeroplane leaves Mzansi with divided opinions

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that DJ Sbu has gone viral again for his wild marketing tactics.

Famous Twitter user @ThisIsColbert shared a clip of Sbu advertising his energy drink MoFaya inside a plane full of people. In the clip, Sbu emphasised that MoFaya is South African-owned and would appreciate people's support to inspire other citizens to produce local products.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News