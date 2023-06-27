A clip of DJ Sbu promoting his energy drink MoFaya inside a plane full of passengers is making the rounds online

The Hustlers Corner SA host begged people to support his hustle because the brand is South African

DJ Sbu's marketing strategy split Mzansi, as some claimed it could irritate his potential customers

DJ Sbu has gone viral again for his wild marketing tactics.

DJ Sbu has been criticised for promoting MoFaya inside a plane. Image: @djsbulive

Famous Twitter user @ThisIsColbert shared a clip of Sbu advertising his energy drink MoFaya inside a plane full of people. In the clip, Sbu emphasised that MoFaya is South African-owned and would appreciate people's support to inspire other citizens to produce local products.

"Right now, we are talking about creating our own, consuming our own and being proudly South African," said DJ Sbu.

Mzansi split by DJ Sbu advertising MoFaya on a plane

Even though Colbert's post was an appreciation post for DJ Sbu's hustling skills, some peeps ignored it and criticised him. Peeps said Sbu's marketing techniques were odd and could irritate potential customers.

However, DJ Sbu's fans saw the bigger picture and said he's working for his future and everyone should be inspired.

@thangz_big said:

"I wonder if people are aware that Sbu is building hype for his brand and will sell it to the highest bidders so he can get more millions in his bank account."

@LinahShomang shared:

"This boy inspires me."

@Billa_bonga posted:

"Oh, this would seriously annoy me and make me not want to see Mo Faya again!"

@lerato_seko_ replied:

"Sbu is annoying."

@blueEyeBallz wrote:

"DJ Sbu is a living example of how toxic hustle culture can be."

@Chribo29894636 also said:

"He's desperate. MoFaya is not on fire; instead, it got him fired from Metro FM."

@AbsoluteRhy added:

"Does he realise this marketing strategy actually annoys the customers? He talks too much and loudly."

Is DJ Sbu broke?

Not long ago, a video of DJ Sbu saying he downgraded his lifestyle trended. Even though Sbu didn't say he was down and out, he mentioned that he had to let go of the soft life he once lived.

This came after a clip of him begging for his job at SABC went viral. According to News24, Sbu was fired from the SABC radio station Metro FM after promoting MoFaya at their awards ceremony.

Since then, Sbu has been hustling. He started his online radio show Massiv Metro and YouTube podcast The Hustlers Corner SA.

