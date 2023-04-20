A video of DJ Sbu saying he gave up his luxurious lifestyle for a normal one after experiencing financial difficulties went viral

The former Friends Like These host added that he could only blame himself for his financial difficulties

Some Mzansi people thought DJ Sbu was brave for revealing his financial situation on social media, while others thought it was karma for his woes with Zahara

DJ Sbu recently admitted that he has been experiencing financial difficulties.

DJ Sbu shared he is going through a rough patch financially. Image: @djsbulive

Source: Instagram

During the early 2000s, the broadcaster was very popular, with jobs in both radio and television. According to News24, things began to fall apart when Sbu was fired from Metro FM for promoting his energy drink MoFaya at the Metro FM Awards.

Following the controversial departure, Sbu went independent. He started his radio station Massiv Metro and his award-winning podcast, The Hustlers Corner SA. After losing his job at SABC, the huge milestones convinced everyone that Sbu was living the high life.

DJ Sbu admits he's broke

A video of DJ Sbu saying he would return to the SABC if offered a fair deal recently went viral. Many people couldn't understand why Sbu would want to return to the public broadcasting company after fighting them for years, which led to many speculating that he was broke.

Taking to Twitter, @ThisIsColbert, who also posted the video of Sbu begging the SABC for a job, dropped another clip in which the podcaster admitted he blew his riches.

DJ Sbu stated in the video that he downgraded his lavish lifestyle because he could no longer afford it.

"When it comes to finances I would like to say what I have learned is that Ngiwile mina out'yami. I've got myself to blame, nobody else," said DJ Sbu.

Mzansi split after DJ Sbu admitted he was broke

@Kelebotipe6 said:

"It made sense when he started bashing the ANC. Phela, when these celebrities go broke you will see them fighting with the ruling party, but when they are rich, they join them."

@_LillyMM_ shared:

"He was not overspending. Zahara's ancestors are dealing with him nicely."

@shavumashavula posted:

"This is remarkable. Accepting such things means you are taking responsibility and stepping out ✊✊✊ I have much respect for him. It was obvious that he was going through something difficult and it affected his well-being (mental health)."

@uThembisa replied:

"Ak’namuntu ozoba glamorous uZahara ekhala."

@officialpapilu commented:

"I think that we can all learn from this. He went from a "Baller" to a business owner."

@Ndikho61078197 added:

"Does he remember Zahara?"

