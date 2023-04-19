A content creator who posts TikTok videos imitating street thugs caused a stir on social media recently

People shopping at a mall looked scared of him as he walked past them and behaved like a phara

His clip was a hit with Mzansi netizens, and many joked that he should be jailed for the suspicious walk

A video of a man walking like a phara at a shopping mall went viral. Image: @monyolo

Source: TikTok

Phara influencer posts prank video taken from SA mall

One man, @monyolo, gave people running errands at a mall a proper fright with his gangster walk. The shoppers' fear was written all over their faces as he approached them.

The brave young man pretending to a thug can be seen in his video entering a Sterns jewellery store and eyeing the precious stones.

Man goes viral for his dodgy behaviour at the mall

More than 1.2 million people saw the scary yet funny clip, and many complained about his prank in the comments.

Mzansi people said his stunts would get him in trouble one day. His TikTok page is filled with videos of him walking like a tsotsi, and he has built a significant following on the platform.

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTokkers discuss the man's dangerous antics

@Shaun said:

"I don't know what he did but take him to jail for that walk."

@SmartQ posted:

"The guy in the lift took a step back after the phara came in."

@AsdoKepa wrote:

"I think Sterns people pressed the panic button."

@SiyamthandaAnita commented:

"Nkamo shapa anyele if I was that woman in the elevator."

@Dollar stated:

"Guys will get arrested one day for that walk."

@Matdrop_ mentioned:

"If he's wearing Nike Bester he shouldn't be trusted. "

@Deez commented:

"When I see that walk I know something going down. That's when I start reaching for my 3-star okapi."

@pearltapfumaneyi said:

"Did you really make eye contact with them when you turned back."

