A couple living their best lives decided to make the most of a beautiful day and do something fun and adventurous

The duo can be seen in a trending video doing sky cycling on a zip line at the Burudani Adventure Park

The footage gave thousands of netizens who are afraid of heights endless shivers, and they posted interesting reactions

Footage of two people sky cycling went viral.

Source: TikTok

A daring couple threw all caution to the wind and did what most people would consider a dangerous activity.

The lovebirds got their adrenaline fix by sky cycling at the Burudani Adventure Park in Kenya.

Recording of sky cycling couple goes viral

The outdoor recreation centre posted the clip on its TikTok page @burudaniadventurepark, and it got a whopping 680 000 views.

The woman was hesitant to start the ride on the zip bike, but the instructor calmly psyched her up for the scary activity.

The company assured customers their trainers are from NITA-certified consulting firms with amassed training industry experience.

People joked in the video's comments that they would never risk their lives like that, and some said the couple was tempting fate.

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTok users admire brave and adventurous lovebirds

@nganga.at.19 posted:

"Meanwhile, I can't even ride a bike on the ground."

@henok006 wrote:

"No electric power in the district gave them all the confidence they needed."

@maikolrising commented:

"Was here last November, such a great place. I will go back soon."

@malekobane_sebje said:

"What is this? I can't ride a bicycle on a flat surface, imagine in the air."

@onelovewawanta mentioned:

"It can never be me. If you like me, tap on my comment so I can change the comment to it can never be us."

@skyjb8 stated:

"I love my life so much so I can't try this ever."

@neemah311 posted:

"Another episode of it can never be me."

@certifiedloner1234 said:

"My ancestors would never let me."

