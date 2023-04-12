Three friends are living their best lives after planning a trip to go on a cruise from Durban to the Portuguese islands

The ladies were serving South Africans with content on all the experiences they are having on their all-exclusive girl getaway

Peeps were getting real FOMO, while others said that they we would get seasick after being out on the water for so long

Girl trips are always needed.Images: @olaoliphant/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Content creator Ola Oliphant's girl's trip has been trending on TikTok. The lifestyle blogger uploaded a video of her trip with her best friends, and it has over 300 000 views and more than 60 000 likes

Oliphant details her experience and all the activities on the cruise ship. The video gave users a first-hand encounter with what they could do if they decided to go on the cruise.

Peeps were impressed by what the MSC Cruise package had to offer.

Netizens inspired to travel and explore more

People were amazed by all the activities the ship cruise had to offer. Some asked her for a detailed breakdown of the price of such a trip. Others focused more on their fear of being at sea for many days.

Here are some of the comments:

Sinethemba Dosini said:

"Please please share your expenses. How much was it? I am saving for a trip and would love to do the cruise."

Otshepeng Tlatsana commented:

"Yeah honestly Titanic is holding me back."

Thembelihle Cele said:

"Semandi! My anxiety could never! My mind is overactive."

Musa Zwane commented:

"I feel like iDlozi lami, I would embarrass me because of the water."

RuRu said:

"Good luck with the questions. I’m still answering from February."

only_ayanda commented:

"My dad was there with his colleagues. I can tell it's definitely a nice experience he's been talking about it non-stop."

