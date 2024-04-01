A man went viral after showing how he surprised his girlfriend with an iPhone hidden in a KFC bag

The video shows how he packed the gift and sweet treats for his foodie girlfriend

People commented on the video, wishing they could receive such thoughtful gifts from their partners

A man surprised his girlfriend with an iPhone hidden in a KFC bag. Image: @budahyeah

Source: TikTok

A man shared a video of how he decided to surprise his girlfriend with a "fake KFC takeaway".

Man surprises bae iPhone in KFC bag

A TikTok video shared by @budahyeah shows the man in his car, taking out a gift bag strategically placed within a KFC paper bag.

The gift bag contained an iPhone, a slab of chocolate and a packet of sweets to personally deliver to his girlfriend.

"POV: When you are surprising your girlfriend who is a foodie and loves KFC," @budahyeah captioned the post.

Mzansi reacts with awe and envy

The post garnered many views and comments from netizens who were impressed by the man's gifting strategy. Others couldn't help but express how they wished they could also receive such thoughtful gifts from their significant others.

s.annie2 wrote:

"Into engingayjabula bese ngbuza iKfc biphakath ukuth iphi ."

SobahleNonto$ replied:

"Mxm engabe yini engayijovel Covid jesu engab kade ngahlukan nokuhluphek ."

ledwabatebogo765 said:

"May this kind of love locate me amen."

maryjane251200 reacted:

" Laughing in pain."

commented:

"He is a good man savanna ."

lindokuhlegoodnes asked:

"Where are men like this at??"

Inam responded:

"I just looked at my bf and sighed."

Mbali Ngobese commented:

"This won't matter in heaven ."

Husband's early Valentine's Day Mercedes-Benz surprise for wife goes viral

In another story, Briefly News reported that one lucky Mzansi woman received her Valentine's Day gift well in advance - and shu, it was a jaw-dropper.

A TikTok video shared by @daqueenzn shows a man covering his wife's eyes before revealing the surprise he had in store for her.

The woman's eyes are soon uncovered as she opens them up to see a stunning black Mercedes-Benz drive towards her - her very own German machine, presented to her during the month of love.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News