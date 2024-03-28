A young lady was surprised by her family members in a big way, and she could not stop crying

In the TikTok clip, the woman can be seen walking into the lounge area only to bump into her surprise

The online community loved the video as they rushed to the comments section to gush over the stunner's gift

One young woman's reaction to her birthday present wowed many people on social media as they were left in awe.

A young lady was overwhelmed with tears as her family surprised her with a birthday gift in a TikTok video. Image:/@sthandwasenkosi7

Source: TikTok

Woman in tears over birthday gift

The footage shared by @sthandwasenkosi7 on the video platform shows the young lady walking into the lounge area, where she was greeted with Steve Madden sneakers and could not believe it. The young lady screamed in excitement and took a step back. She then came forward and looked at the box while struggling to grasp whether it was indeed her gift.

As the video continued, she took yet another step backwards and began to sob. The woman approached again and took the box out of the gift bag. She opened the box and was still in disbelief at her gorgeous shoes.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to the TikTok video

The woman's clip gathered many views and thousands of likes and comments on TikTok. People were left in complete awe of the woman's reaction. Take a look at the comments below:

Vee_Khuluse said:

"The moment she saw that paper bag, she knew happy for her sana."

Okuhle added:

"Her reaction was priceless."

Thando_S gushed over the clip, saying:

"Ncoah, this is cute."

Shanell simply said:

"This is so sweet."

The video moved Minenhle Mkhize:

"Please tell me why I’m also crying?"

