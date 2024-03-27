A young lady surprised her friend in the most thoughtful way, and she was left in shocked

In the TikTok video, the woman's bestie can be seen entering her res room, and she was amazed by her friend's gesture

The online community was in their feelings as they rushed to the comments section to gush over the pair's friendship

A true, genuine friendship is something beautiful that each person deserves to experience in their lifetime. These two girlies are serving friendship goals, leaving many people in Mzansi envious.

This young woman surprised her bestie on her birthday in the sweetest way, shares a TikTok video. Image:@mamtungwa

Source: TikTok

Woman surprises her single friend

One young lady went above and beyond for her best friend's birthday. The woman surprised her friend with the most thoughtful gesture. The clip shared by @mamtungwa shows the woman's friend entering her room in a short black dress. As she entered, she was astonished by the surprise. @mamtungwa revealed that her friend was single, so she decided to make her feel extra special on her day.

@mamtungwa decorated the room with pink and white balloons, some floating in the air and some were placed on the bed. She also bought multiple presents for her friend, which she wrapped in a gift bag. She got flowers, a cake and a champagne bottle. @mamtungwa's bestie was filled with joy by her thoughtful gesture.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Watch the video below:

SA gushes over the adorable pair

The duo's video received many views and thousands of likes and comments on the platform. People flocked to the comments section to call upon their friends to check out the clip.

Ifeoma said:

"I hope my friends see what other people are doing."

Samkelo Nyawo gushed over the young lady's gesture, saying:

"You're such the best girl friend ever."

To which she responded by saying:

"I try."

User wrote:

"I hope my friends are taking notes."

Waratwa was in complete awe:

"Yho, I’d cry for the whole month."

Hannah.a simply said:

"You’re soooooo sweet."

Women celebrate their friend's new car with a heartwarming TikTok video

Briefly News previously reported that two young women celebrated their friend's big win in a video that made rounds on social media, and Mzansi loved the trio's sisterhood.

The TikTok video shared by @babygirlsweeterthanhoney shows the trio standing in front of their bestie's car with pink balloons and a bouquet. As the video continued, the young ladies unveiled what they did during the day.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News