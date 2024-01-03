Woman Surprises Friend of 19 Years With Touching Tribute to Late Mother, Mzansi Moved to Tears
- A South African woman named Tshidim24 surprised her friend of 19 years with a sentimental gift
- In a heartwarming TikTok video, @tshidim24 surprises her friend with a canvas photo of his late mother
- The video has since gone viral, leaving many netizens touched by the thoughtful gesture and the power of true friendship
A Mzansi woman's heartfelt gesture to her dear friend had social media users fighting back tears.
A heartwarming and emotional TikTok video shared by @tshidim24 shows the priceless moment she surprised her friend of 19 years with a sentimental gift.
In the footage, the friend can be seen excitedly unwrapping the gift which was a canvas photo of his late mother.
As soon as the man saw what he had received he couldn't help but jump up in excitement and go embrace his friend @tshidim24.
Watch the video below:
Mzansi moved by the sweet moment
The man's emotional reaction captured on camera has melted hearts across the internet.
The video has since gone viral on TikTok, leaving many netizens touched by the thoughtful gesture and the power of true friendship.
user7305616148051wrote:
"Angikaze ngakhala kanje bawo ."
Tango replied:
"Just another day of me crying for strangers on the internet. ."
BEVERLY said:
"I love men who let their tears out come to mama sweety."
Mbali commented:
"Hi babe❤️. Where did you get this done?"
Nhlakaniphoreplied:
"Yooh kwa-Tiktok sikhaliswa ngisho ngo-December .
Thulisile P Ngomane replied:
"Lo othe ngikhale ngizomshaya ."
SIWEXOL36 wrote:
"Ngaze ngazwela boo ."
