A thoughtful gift from his students touched a South African primary school teacher

The teacher's reaction to the gift highlights the strong bond he shares with his students

The viral video resonated with viewers, garnering praise for both the students' gesture and the teacher's dedication

A teacher warmed hearts online when he shared what his class gifted him. Image: @inkabi_yezwe

Source: TikTok

A South African primary school teacher has earned hearts across the internet after a heartwarming video of his pupils gifting him a special mug went viral on TikTok.

The video, posted by the teacher himself, captures the pure joy and excitement of the students as they present their beloved teacher with a unique gift.

Sitting at his desk, the teacher unwraps a box with anticipation as his students watch with eager eyes. As he pulls out a Manchester City-printed mug, a wide smile instantly spreads across his face.

The mug, adorned with the inscription "You teach like a champion," perfectly encapsulates the way his pupils feel about their dedicated and inspiring educator.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Mzansi touched by sweet moment

The video quickly went viral, garnering thousands of views and heartwarming comments.

Many viewers praised the students' thoughtful gesture and the teacher's creation of such a positive learning environment.

The touching moment highlights the profound impact teachers can have on their students, fostering not only academic skills but also love and respect.

snakho67 said:

"Awu Nkabi nation."

mbarls-RSAreplied:

"♥️Uyindoda Gcwabe."

MaNtommbela said:

"Siyaziqhenya ngawe thisha."

Zee wrote:

"My 2022 kids were 'gifters' yoh Valentines Day, Mothers Day, Teachers Day and Xmas gifts. Ai aba this year."

uberryomuhle said:

"Nami ngcela ukuletha igift ."

MamaNyezi2022 wrote:

"In my eight years as a educator, I've never received a gift. Oh no I'm lying ONLY once but I'm grateful for that one time."

Teacher puts on a show as he teaches his class

In another story, Briefly News reported that being a great teacher should be much more than credentials, experience, and intelligence. You need to have a heart and passion for the position.

One teacher displayed these characteristics beautifully when he was captured on video giving a lesson with great enthusiasm.

The clip posted on TikTok by @g.mpembe shows the man standing before the class as he recites a catchy song teaching them what sounds like, a scientific rule about light.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News