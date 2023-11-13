A white man speaking fluent isiZulu while enjoying his skhaftin (lunchbox) amused and impressed netizens

Zulu-speaking white man eats his lunchbox at work. Image: @mehlemamba.ngidi

A video of a white man speaking fluent isiZulu while enjoying his home-cooked 'skhaftin' (lunchbox) had netizens amused and impressed.

Man devours homecooked lunch

The footage shared on TikTok by @mehlemamba.ngidi shows him in his uniform during his lunch break at work as he digs into his tasty lunch.

In the footage, he can be heard saying that having someone cook and prepare a lunchbox for you is what he knows and enjoys.

He even shows his Coca-Cola drink as he explains that he's enjoying his hearty curry and rice meal with an fizzy drink - something a typical Zulu man would say, LOL.

Watch the funny video below:

Zulu-white man impresses SA

Many netizens were amused by the white man's video, particularly by how he spoke and acted like a Zulu man. Others were curious to know where he got the lunch from.

Stoane commented:

"Ukudla kwaban lokh okdlayo, udla Ukudla kwa Nkomonde, siphi spaghetti sakho."

nyaniswambonomtsha replied:

"Yibutho leli, mnikeni ibheshu."

Thabisile Nene said:

"Zoza zokuphekela ujeqe nobhontshisi."

Galavana commented:

"What I like about you uyayithanda impilo yabantu abamnyama kuyasho kuthi you're a South African and you're proud to be a South African, you're a man amongst men."

phindi heart replied:

"Mlungu ukhuluma isizulu manje sohleba kanjani thina."

mthunzibrain said:

"Umuntu lo."

