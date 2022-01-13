A local lad is the toast of social media after he headed online to share before and after snaps of his family home

@justnhlaka mentioned that he was overcome by unspeakable excitement after managing to transform the once humble home

Game recognised game on social media as many netizens headed to the comments to heap praise on the conscientious young man

A man is drawing heaps of praise online for doing the responsible thing by building on what was supposedly his family home before renovations on the property.

Heading online to fill Mzansi in on the incredible accomplishment, the Twitter user, @justnhlaka, posted before and after pictures of the once humble abode. In one image, the property is a small-sized house that likely had no more than three rooms.

A local lad is receiving widespread praise from Mzansi for renovating his family home. Image: @justnhlaka

Source: Twitter

In the same collage image, it's seen completely transformed from the first time it was built and resembled a spacious modern home that had to be boasting a modern interior. Considering the shift from its original state, the property appeared as affluent as anything surrounded by a lush green immediate area.

Judging from the size of the trees in the two pics, it's not only safe to assume the house is located in a village, but that it took the visionary man many years to achieve his goal of improving the home.

"280 Characters cannot describe how I feel about this. Ikhaya liyalungiswa bafowethu (a home is improved upon, fam)," read the inspiring caption.

Excited tweeps toast achievement

At the time of publishing, the tweet had attracted more than 10 000 likes and almost 700 retweets. Briefly News happily took to the comments section to bask in the glory of the heaps of praise and congratulations that flowed from other social media users.

@ZondoSiboniso wrote:

"The end is beautiful. Start wherever and end at the finish line... Remember it not a race."

@SesiD7 said:

"Now you can go get married if you aren’t already. Your family will rest in comfort as you fulfil your dreams. Well done."

@lloydtraw added:

"Usebenzile, mfana. God may continue to shower you with blessings."

