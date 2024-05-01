A man took to social media to showcase how he turned the entertainment area into a master bedroom

The TikTok video captivated the attention of many people online, generating many views, likes and comments

Social media users rushed to the man's comments section to gush over the stunning room while others inquired about more information

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A man wowed many people in Mzansi after he showed how he turned an entertainment room into a stunning master bedroom.

A gentleman showed off how he transformed an entertainment area into a stunning master bedroom in a TikTok video. Image: @linthinkdesign

Source: TikTok

Man turns entertainment area into a master bedroom

One gentleman turned heads, and netizens could not get over how beautiful the master bedroom turned out. In the footage shared by @linthinkdesign on the video platform, the man showed off how the space looked before, which was an entertainment area, and they went on to renovate it into a classy yet stunning master bedroom, leaving many people in awe of the final results.

It grabbed the attention of many social media users and became a viral hit. The clip clocked over 167K views, along with thousands of likes and many comments.

Watch the video below:

People love the man's home renovation

Many people flocked to the comments section to gush over the gentleman's home renovation, while others simply asked for more information regarding his business.

Bartau995 asked:

"How much did it cost?

Tsholofelo Ledikwa said:

"Beautiful work."

Lerato Malinga added:

"This is so stunning."

Molemo aug1 wrote:

"Stop it; I like it. It's beautiful."

SDee gushed over the man's work, saying:

"I love how you always mix different textures."

Lady Pee1985 was in awe:

"Wooooow akuse kuhle bathong luxurious."

Sandu commented:

"The content I signed up for. This is absolutely stunning."

Budget-friendly bathroom transformation goes viral on TikTok

Briefly News previously reported one young lady dished out an ultimate plug, leaving Mzansi in a frenzy. She shared the video on TikTok on how she renovated her bathroom.

Renovating anything in the home can be pricey, especially a bathroom, due to the tiles being expensive. However, this woman proved the contrary, showing South Africans how she had renovated a bathroom for just under R900.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News