A video of a white man attempting to eat a plate of mogudu and pap has been circulating online

In the TikTok post, the man reveals that he is married to a woman from Limpopo by sharing photos

The stress in his eyes as he tries to stomach the traditional meal had netizens cracking jokes

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

One man had South Africans laughing out loud after sharing a funny video of trying to stomach a plate of mogudu and pap.

SA peeps couldn't help poking fun at a man struggling to eat his Limpopo wife's food. Image: @mothowamotho11/TikTok

Source: TikTok

In the footage posted on TikTok, @mothowamotho11 jokes about how he ended up in the "unpleasant situation" by sharing a slideshow of his traditional wedding photos when he wedded a Limpopo bride.

Now it is no secret that people from Limpopo love their traditional food. The poor man must be experiencing quite the culture shock, LOL.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Mzansi amused by the man's pain

SA peeps flocked in on the post to share banter and funny comments to console the stressed hubby.

Malefo Ramaifo commented:

"Marry a woman from Limpopo they said. It’s nice neh?"

noncebamthembu563 replied:

"oh my and you are so enjoying that."

Siyabonga wrote:

"Atleast you didn't sleep on an empty stomach ."

Corvus Ravenous responded:

" Oof, you need to practice that smile, I'm not convinced ."

Nonx commented:

"Facial expression says it all ."

Shelby reacted:

"You don't see this often enough ❤️."

chrisnape said:

"I envy you."

Sky wrote:

"Blink twice if you need help."

American woman tries dumpling, mogodu and other SA traditional foods

In another story, Briefly News reported that an American woman indulged in local cuisine and shared her reaction on her TikTok page, where she charmed the peeps with her impressive palate.

She feasted on cow tongue, mogodu, lamb trotters, steamed bread, and some side salads, giving the dishes rave reviews. While she was enjoying the lamb trotter, @jazzyjetsets said:

"I'm realising that I may be eating a lamb toenail, and quite frankly, I do not care, because it is so good."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News