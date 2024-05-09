Bret Hart's siblings: Meet the wrestling star's 11 brothers & sisters

Bret Hart, whose full name is Bret Sergeant Hart, is a retired Canadian-American professional wrestler and a member of the Hart wrestling family. He hails from a pro wrestling family, with his father, Stu Hart, and mother, Hellen Hart, being wrestlers themselves. Bret has an amateur wrestling background at Ernest Manning High School and Mount Royal College. Meet the wrestling star's 11 brothers and sisters.

Bret is a five-time WWF Champion and a two-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion. Photo: @CBC (modified by author)

Bret, who also uses the epithet of the Hitman, is a second-generation wrestler from the first family of pro wrestling. His father, Stu Hart, trained him in Calgary's infamous Hart family dungeon. Stu Hart was awarded the Order of Canada for charity and community contributions.

Who are Bret Hart's siblings?

The Hart family is a dynasty and a wrestling ensemble whose impact has echoed for over five decades. They have re-defined how Canadian wrestling was viewed through sound wrestling techniques coupled with gravity-defying stunts only witnessed in the WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment). Here is a list of Bret Hart's siblings from the oldest to the youngest:

1. Smith Hart

Smith opened Hart Brothers Wrestling School in Cambridge, Ontario. Photo: @CBC (modified by author)

Full name: Smith Stewart Hart

Smith Stewart Hart Gender: Male

Male Date of birth : November 28, 1948

: November 28, 1948 Age : 68 years (At the time of death in 2017)

: 68 years (At the time of death in 2017) Place of birth: Long Beach, New York

Smith Stewart was the first of their twelve children and one of their eight sons. He wrestled most of his career in Canada and is best known for his time in Stampede Wrestling and his appearance in WWE. He was also inducted into the Canadian Wrestling Hall of Fame.

Two of his six children, Mike and Matt, continued with his legacy and are professional wrestlers. He succumbed to prostate cancer on July 2, 2017.

2. Bruce Hart

Bruce is best known for his time in Stampede Wrestling and several appearances for WWE, often with his brothers Bret and Owen. Photo: @TheSportster (modified by author)

Full name: Bruce Edward Hart

Bruce Edward Hart Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: January 13, 1950

January 13, 1950 Age: 74 years (in 2024)

years (in 2024) Place of birth: Great Falls, Montana

Bruce Hart is an American-born Canadian retired professional wrestler, booker, trainer, promoter and school teacher. He is also an actor popularly known for Stampede Wrestling, World of Sport (1964), and The Prospector (1998).

Bruce was ranked No. 366 out of the 500 best wrestlers in Pro Wrestling Illustrated in 1997. He has also appeared in several wrestling documentaries, including the 2010 documentary Survival of the Hitman.

3. Keith Hart

In Stampede, Keith won several championships, and for WWE, he participated in the seventh edition of Survivor Series. Photo: @Ranker (modified by author)

Full name: Keith William Hart

Keith William Hart Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: August 21, 1951

August 21, 1951 Age: 72 years (in 2024)

72 years (in 2024) Place of birth: Great Falls, Montana

Keith Hart is an American-born Canadian retired professional wrestler who retired in 1995 to focus on firefighting. He is famous for his accomplishments in Stampede Wrestling, winning multiple tag team championships.

Keith also appeared in the 1998 documentaries Survival of the Hitman and Wrestling with Shadows. He had earned a degree in teaching before he became a wrestler.

4. Wayne Hart

Wayne Hart was primarily known as a Stampede Wrestling Referee and driver, but he also wrestled on several occasions. Photo: @Hart Family Dynasty (modified by author)

Full name: Wayne Hart

Wayne Hart Gender: Male

Male Date of birth : November 19, 1952

: November 19, 1952 Age: 71 years (in 2024)

71 years (in 2024) Place of birth: Great Falls, Montana

Wayne Hart is a professional wrestler who joined the Stampede Wrestling in 1957. He briefly wrestled and later worked as a referee.

5. Dean Hart

Dean was widely regarded as the most handsome of Stu Hart's sons. Photo: @TheSportster (modified by author)

Full name: Dean Harry Antony Hart

Dean Harry Antony Hart Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: January 3, 1954

January 3, 1954 Age: 36 years (at death on November 21, 1990)

36 years (at death on November 21, 1990) Place of birth: Calgary, Canada

Dean Hart was a Canadian-American wrestler, referee and music promoter. He is considered one of the Hart children with the least involvement with the wrestling business. Dean began promoting music shows at a tender age and held his first outdoor concert in Calgary at 19.

He died on November 21, 1990, aged 36, due to a heart attack caused by functional damage to the kidney. He is survived by his daughter, Farrah Hart, who was born in 1990.

6. Elizabeth Hart

She is the first daughter of her parents. Photo: @ellie_neidhart (modified by author)

Full name : Elizabeth Hart

: Elizabeth Hart Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: February 4, 1955

February 4, 1955 Age: 69 years (in 2024)

69 years (in 2024) Place of birth: Canada

Elizabeth Hart is the first daughter of Stu and Helen Hart. She is also an expert grappler who made some appearances and showed up on Total Divas, close by Natalya Hart. She was married to Jim Neidhart, former WWE wrestler.

7. Georgia Hart

Georgia is an expert grappler. Photo: @TheSportster (modified by author)

Full name : Georgia Hart

: Georgia Hart Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: May 21, 1956

May 21, 1956 Age : 67 years (in 2024)

: 67 years (in 2024) Place of birth: Calgary, Canada

Georgia is an expert grappler who has been on WWF TV several times. She has two children, Teddy Hart and Matthew Annis.

8. Alison Hart

Alison is the younger sibling of Bret Hart. Photo: @Hart Family Dynasty (modified by author)

Full name: Alison Joan Hart

Alison Joan Hart Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: July 18, 1958

July 18, 1958 Age : 65 years (in 2024)

: 65 years (in 2024) Place of birth: Canada

Alison Hart is the younger sibling of WWE Hall of Fame Bret Hart. She has made a few appearances on WWF television.

9. Ross Hart

Ross is best known for his work in Stampede WrestlingPhoto: @Ranker (modified by author)

Full name: Ross Lindsay Hart

Ross Lindsay Hart Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: January 3, 1960

January 3, 1960 Age: 64 years (in 2024)

64 years (in 2024) Place of birth: Calgary, Canada

Ross Hart is a Canadian-American retired professional wrestler, trainer, promoter, booker, actor, coach and TV producer. He is the historian of the Hart family.

As an actor, he is known for Stampede Wrestling (1957), World of Sport (1964), and Hart and Soul: The Hart Family Anthology. He was inducted into the Canadian Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2001.

10. Diana Hart

Diana was the 1997 Mrs. Calgary Stampede. Photo: @dianahartsmith (modified by author)

Full name: Diana Joyce Hart

Diana Joyce Hart Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: October 8, 1963

October 8, 1963 Age : 60 years (in 2024)

: 60 years (in 2024) Place of birth: Calgary, Canada

Diana is a Canadian-American writer, model, actress, and wrestling personality. She is the youngest daughter of Stu and Helen. As an actress, she is known for Summerslam (1992), Confirmed Hits (1996), and Wild in the UK (2002). She also works as a co-manager for Hart Legacy Wrestling.

11. Owen Hart

Owen was a one-time USWA Unified World Heavyweight Champion. Photo: @Ranker (modified by author)

Full name: Owen Hart

Owen Hart Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: May 7 1965

May 7 1965 Age: 34 years (at the time of his death on May 23, 1999)

34 years (at the time of his death on May 23, 1999) Place of birth: Calgary, Canada

Owen was a Canadian professional wrestler who worked for several promotions, including New Japan Pro-Wrestling, Stampede Wrestling, and World Wrestling Federation. He wrestled under the ring name The Blue Blazer.

He was the youngest of all the children in the Hart family, but he tragically passed on during a mishap on a live wrestling show. His death led to the impetus scrutiny of the WWF's safety precautions, and new safety measures were implemented to curb such incidences.

How many brothers does Bret Hart have?

Bret grew up with seven brothers: Smith, Keith, Bruce, Dean, Wayne, Ross, and Owen.

How many sisters does Bret Hart have?

Bret has four sisters. They are Georgia, Ellie, Alison and Diana.

How many siblings are in the Hart family?

The Hart family has 12 children. Eight boys and four girls. All eight boys found themselves involved in the family businesses.

What happened to Bret Hart's brother?

Bret's beloved younger brother, Owen Hart, was working for the WWF when he fell during a sloppily coordinated zipline stunt at a live show. He hit the ring and died soon afterwards.

Retired professional wrestler Bret Hart at Toronto ComiCon at Metro Toronto Convention Centre in Toronto, Canada. Photo by Isaiah Trickey

Are Bret Hart and Jim Neidhart related?

Bret and Jim are brothers-in-law, and Jim married Bret's sister, Elizabeth Hart.

Are Roddy Piper and Bret Hart related?

Roddy Piper, a WWE Hall of Famer, is the cousin of Bret Hart.

What is the Hart Foundation?

This is the name of several derivative tag teams composed of members and close friends of the Hart wrestling family. It was founded in 1985 and consisted of brothers-in-law Bret Hart and Jim Neidhart.

Is Bret Hart still alive?

Bret is still alive, although he has retired from professional wrestling. He is currently involved in charity courses and is an inspirational speaker.

Above is everything you would love to know about Bret Hart's siblings, who have all been part of Hart's family business. The Hart family is one of the most popular in wrestling history, and all of Stu's eight sons were wrestlers. Two of Hart's brothers, Bret and Owen, achieved massive fame and success in the World Wrestling Federation.

