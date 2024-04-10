Fikile Mbalula's salary: A look at the politician's earnings

Fikile Mbalula is one of South Africa's most animated politicians. He is known for his humour and outspoken nature. He has held various positions in parliament and is currently the Secretary-General of the African National Congress (ANC). What is Fikile Mbalula's salary?

Fikile was the Secretary-General of the African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) from 1998 to 2004 and then President from 2004 to 2008. He also held various high-ranking cabinet positions. What is Fikile Mbalula doing now?

Fikile Mbalula's profile summary

Full name Fikile April Mbalula Nickname 'Razzmatazz' Date of birth April 8, 1971 Age 53 years old at the time of writing (2024) Zodiac sign Aries Birthplace Free State Romantic orientation Heterosexual Religious beliefs Christianity Current residence Johannesburg, Gauteng, South Africa Current nationality South African Marital status Married to Nozuko Mbalula Ethnicity African Gender Male Eye colour Dark brown Children Three (names not disclosed) Profession Politician Education Free State College of Education (1988) Net worth Between $5 million and $15 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter) TikTok

Fikile is still in politics and has decades of experience in roles ranging from Minister of Police to Minister of Transport, among others. His high-ranking roles are believed to have earned him a substantial net worth.

Fikile Mbalula's salary per month

Various online sources, including SASSA Loans and Labaran Yau, report Fikile Mbalula's net worth as between $5 million and $15 million. However, an authority source has not confirmed the public figure's net worth. SASSA Loans reports his annual salary is approximately R2.47 million.

Fikile Mbalula's assets

Fikile's significant net worth has allowed the politician to gather an impressive car collection and various homes. TimesLIVE reported the flamboyant politician purchased a BMW 5 Series valued at R750,000 during the country's COVID-19 lockdown in March 2022, amongst other ministers who also purchased high-end cars.

There is no extensive list of Fikile Mbalula's cars, but SoweteanLIVE reported in 2010 that the then-newly appointed Minster of Sport had no intention of buying a high-end vehicle. Fikile's spokesperson, Paena Galane, stated he did not plan to join the 'ministerial bling brigade', showing his focus was not on having the flashiest vehicles.

Controversy over housing

News24 reported in June 2023 that the Special Tribunal had frozen Fikile Mbalula's house accounts following controversy regarding where the funds came from.

There is a preservation order on three properties that the brother of the former chief operating officer (COO) of the Lottery sought to overturn a preservation order, following claims in affidavits that R3 million from national lottery grant money was given through a loan to Fikile. There are no updates regarding the situation at the time of writing.

What is Fikile Mbalula's job?

Fikile is a politician who has had various positions since his time with the ANC. Fikile Mbalula's previous offices include the following:

Office held Timeframe Member of the National Assembly in South Africa 2009 to 2018 Deputy Minister of Police in South Africa 2009 to 2010 Minister of Sports, Arts, and Culture of South Africa 2010 to 2017 Minister of Police in South Africa 2017 to 2018 Member of the National Assembly in South Africa 2019 to 2023 Minister of Transport of South Africa 2019 to 202

Fikile Mbalula's qualifications

The controversial figure graduated from the Free State College of Education in 1988. The South African Government's official website also mentions Fikile, who was trained in leadership skills by the Careers Research and Information Centre and is a councillor in psychotherapy by the Organisation for Appropriate Social Services in South Africa.

Fikile Mbalula's personal life

Fikile is a larger-than-life public figure but notoriously keeps his personal life private. Although he does not often discuss his private life, he has given some insight into some aspects, including his long-term marriage. What do we know about Fikile's life behind the public eye?

When and where was Fikile Mbalula born?

Fikile was born on April 8, 1971, in the Free State province of South Africa. He was 53 years old at the time of writing in 2024.

Does Fikile Mbalula have a wife?

Fikile is married to Nozuko Mbalula, and the couple has kept their relationship fiercely private. They have been married for over two decades, but he has admitted that he has not always been the best partner to his wife. Speaking to TimesLIVE in March 2018, Fikile said:

'I have not been a man who’s been well behaved – generally. I’m not a person who believes a wife’s place is at home. I wanted an independent wife‚ but that doesn’t mean‚ as the man of the household‚ I wanted to shrug off my responsibilities.'

The political figure has also expressed the distinctive stress of marrying a woman of royalty within her culture. Fikile expressed:

'The traditional wedding was difficult because Nozuko is a princess. It was quite a challenge … there are certain extraordinary things that need to be done when marrying someone from royalty‚ but it was nice because at the end I learnt a lot.'

Social media profiles

As of April 6, 2024, Fikile's Instagram profile has 716K followers. His X (Twitter) profile has 3 million followers, and his TikTok page has 26.5K followers.

Fikile Mbalula's salary provides some insight into how well South Africa's ministers are paid, although an authority source has not confirmed his specific salary and net worth. The outspoken politician's various homes and high-end car shows Fikile brings in a substantial net worth regardless of the value not being confirmed.

