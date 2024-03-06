Julius Malema's net worth: Salary, cars, house and businesses

EFF’s Julius Malema is a controversial politician that has lengthy experience in politics and has ventured into the business world. What is Julius Malema's net worth in 2024? Here, we discuss his net worth, assets, and other details about his personal life.

EFF’s Julius Malema is a controversial figure in politics. Photo: J. Countess (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

BusinessTech reported in April 2022 that the Registers of Members' Interests for 2021 had been released, which details their assets for full transparency. Julius Malema had reported holdings in various trusts. What else do we know about his entrepreneurial moves?

Julius Malema's net worth and bio

Full name Julius Sello Malema Nickname ‘Juju’ Date of birth March 3, 1981 Age 43 years old in 2024 Zodiac sign Pisces Birthplace Seshego-B, Polokwane, South Africa Romantic orientation Heterosexual Religious beliefs Christianity Current residence Hyde Park, Gauteng, South Africa (last reported) Current nationality South African Marital status Married to Mantwa Matlala (2014) Ethnicity Black Gender Male Hair colour Bald Eye colour Dark brown Parents Flora Mahlodi Malema (mother) Children Three Profession Politician and businessman Education University of South Africa (Unisa) University of the Witwatersrand (Wits) Net worth Between $2 million and $3 million (most commonly reported) Social media profiles Instagram X (formerly Twitter)

Julius is no stranger to controversy, with his direct remarks regarding race and land being a focal point regarding his mixed reactions. On one occasion, Julius said that the majority of Indians in the country are racist, which saw a public outcry. Despite some backlash, Julius became largely successful in politics and business endeavours.

What is Julius Malema’s net worth?

SASSA Loans reported in August 2023 that Julius Malema's salary is R133,000 per month, about R1.6 million per year. Julius Malema's net worth in dollars is reported as anywhere between $2 million by the Eric Singer blog and $3 million by Financepedia. Julius Malema's net worth in rands is most often reported as R55 million.

The politician is 43 in 2024. Photo: J. Countess

Source: Original

Political party's net worth

EFF’s net worth is unknown. It was reported in December 2023 that the ANC is broke despite being given R1.9 billion worth of donations. However, its net worth is also unknown.

Julius Malema's assets

Regarding the Registers of Members' Interests for 2021 discussed in BusinessTech's article, Julius is the director of the farming company Mgagao Shamba. He also has holdings in the Ratanang Family Trust, Kopano Charity Trust, Mazimbu Investment Trust, and Munshedzi Family Trust.

Regarding Julius Malema's cars, he reportedly owns four vehicles: two Range Rovers, a Mercedes C63 AMG, and a Mercedes Benz Viano minibus. The Women on Wheels blog mentions that one of these Range Rovers is allegedly a friend, and the African Mansions blog mentions that some cars are not registered in his name.

Julius Malema's house includes an official residence in Cape Town, as he is a member of the South African parliament, and a home in Hyde Park, Johannesburg. The home in Hyde Park is described as a 'multi-million' mansion, safely secured with a four-metre high barrier and security cameras.

How old is Julius Malema of South Africa?

The controversial public figure was born on March 3, 1981, making Julius Malema's age 43 at the time of publishing. His zodiac sign is Pisces.

Julius Malema's net worth in 2024 is between $2 million and $3 million. Photo: Phill Magoke and Gianluigi Guercia (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Where does Julius Malema live?

Julius hails from the Seshego-B township in Polokwane. His last reported residence was in Hyde Park, Johannesburg, Gauteng.

What tribe is Julius Malema?

The politician is part of the Lemba tribe. The tribe reportedly refers to itself as the 'black Jews of Africa' and 'descendants of the lost tribe of Israel.'

Julius landed himself in hot water with the local Jewish community in 2018 after he publicly said that Jews were training extremists to be proficient in shooting. Julius stated:

'There’s a group of white right-wingers who are being trained by Jews in Pretoria to be snipers.'

The political figure apologised for the comments, stating that his tribe's roots are Jewish. Julius had met with Zev Krengel, the Vice-President of the South African Jewish Board of Deputies (SAJBD), in a private meeting to discuss the harmful comments. Zev said:

'Malema is a practising Christian. Most Lemba believe they have Jewish ancestry but believe in Jesus.'

Julius Malema is part of the Lemba tribe, with alleged roots in Judaism. Photo: Lucky Nxumalo and Stephane de Sakutin/AFP (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Julius Malema's wife

Julius has been married to his wife, Mantwa Matlala, since 2014. Mantwa is an accountant and is reported to be from Seshego-B in Polokwane. The couple allegedly met while Mantwa was still in school, and they wed during a private ceremony in their home town.

Julius Malema's children

Julius has three children: Ratanang, Kopano, and Munzhedzi Malema. He and his wife share two of his three kids. Ratanang Malema is Julius' first-born child, whom he shares with his ex-partner, Maropeng Ramohlale.

Ratanang was born in 2006 and is a DJ, with little known about his mother, Maropeng, who stays outside the limelight. Munzhedzi is Julius and Mantwa's first child together, arriving in 2016. Kopano was born in February 2018.

Social media profiles

As of March 3, 2024, Julius' Instagram page has 595K followers. His X (formerly Twitter) page has 4.1 million followers.

Julius Malema's net worth is tied to his success as a politician and his business endeavours. Although Julius only formed the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in 2013, his party has grown substantially, and his business moves have increased his net worth.

READ ALSO: WhistlinDiesel's net worth, YouTube career and car collection

Briefly.co.za wrote an article regarding successful YouTuber Cody Detwiler, best known online as WhistlinDiesel. Cody's popular online content catapulted the adrenaline junkie into superstardom. Cody's impressive net worth is a direct reflection of his success online.

What is WhistlinDiesel's net worth? Read more on Cody's value, YouTube career, and car collection.

Source: Briefly News