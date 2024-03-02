WhistlinDiesel's net worth, YouTube career and car collection

Cody Detwiler, popularly known as WhistlinDiesel, is an American YouTuber who rose to stardom thanks to his adrenaline-pumping content. The car enthusiast buys luxurious rides to put them through extreme tests and eventually destroy them. This has garnered him a huge following, with most fans curious about his wealth. So, what is WhistlinDiesel’s net worth?

Estimations of WhistlinDiesel’s financial status have often sparked among fans, reflecting the potentially lucrative nature of social media. But the YouTuber is not just a thrill-seeker; he is a savvy businessman whose net worth has skyrocketed in recent years due to his unique content.

This article highlights Cody’s career achievement and investment project that showcases how breaking things has become a lucrative business for him.

WhistlinDiesel's profile summary and bio

Full name Cody Detwiler Famous as WhistlinDiesel Gender Male Date of birth 18 July 1998 Age 25 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Indiana, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Religion Christianity Height 5’5’’ (165 cm) Weight 154 lbs (70 kg) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Sexuality Straight Marital status In a relationship Girlfriend Katie Miller Profession YouTube star, businessman Net worth $5 million Social media Instagram YouTube

How old is WhistlinDiesel?

WhistlinDiesel (aged 25 as of 2024) was born on 18 July 1998 in Indiana, USA. His zodiac sign is Cancer. The YouTuber has a farming and construction background, and his family owns an automotive business.

What is WhistlinDiesel’s net worth in 2024?

Filmysiyappa estimates Cody Detwiler’s net worth to be $5 million. His income primarily stems from his flourishing YouTube channel, where his engaging automotive content resonates with a substantial audience.

WhistlinDiesel’s net worth trend

Detwiler’s financial acumen has seen his net worth increase steadily. Below is a breakdown of his net worth since 2020, a testament to his creativity and fearlessness.

Year Net worth 2020 $200,000 2021 $500,000 2022 $2 million 2023 $3 million 2024 $5 million

How did Cody Detwiler make his money?

WhistlinDiesel has several income streams that generally contribute to his overall wealth. Here is a glimpse of his revenue-generating channels:

YouTube

From a young age, Cody had a passion for trucks and off-road vehicles, a love that would eventually fuel his YouTube career. He created his channel in 2015 and uploaded hunting-related content before taking a 3-year break.

In 2018, he came back, uploading car-customizing videos and exciting stunts. As his experiments grew more daring, so did his following. WhistlinDiesel’s YouTube channel boasts 7.03 million subscribers at the time of writing.

One of his videos, Catching the guy who stole 20 things from me, went viral, attracting 30 million views. How much does WhistlinDiesel make on YouTube? As per Influencer Marketing Hub, YouTubers earn $3-$5 per thousand views or around $18 per 1,000 ad views.

Cody reportedly gets about 36 million views monthly. How much does WhistlinDiesel make a month? He approximately bags $648,000 per month from ad revenue.

Merchandise sale

Apart from running a successful YouTube channel, Detwiler sells his own merch. His online shop, monstermax.com, offers a variety of branded apparel, including t-shirts and hoodies. One of his iconic pieces was a t-shirt priced at a whopping $1,000.

Brand deals and endorsements

Detwiler’s charismatic personality has attracted various brand sponsorships. These partnerships enable him to sustain his channel’s growth.

Additionally, Cody’s impact on the automotive niche makes him a valuable ambassador for products and services that align with his follower’s interests.

WhistlinDiesel’s cars

Although his primary purpose is to destroy them, Cody has a taste for luxurious cars. In a 2023 YouTube interview with Steve Hamilton, WhistlinDiesel showcases some of his rides. They include:

Mercedes G63 AMG

Ferrari F8 Tributo

Lamborghini Huracan

Chevrolet Silverado Monster truck

Toyota Hilux Pickup truck

WhistlinDiesel’s accident

In 2021, the YouTube sensation survived a near-death experience while shooting. During a riffle testing, one of the shots allegedly ricocheted off the steel plates and hit his forehead.

Luckily, the bullet was fired at a distance of four feet, and he walked away with minor bruises. CT scans showed no damage to his skull.

Is WhistlinDiesel married?

Cody was previously married to a woman named Rachel, who shared his automotive enthusiasm. The duo allegedly exchanged nuptials when they were both 18. However, Detwiler confirmed their split in 2022 by posting his new lover, Katie.

Cody’s ex-wife, Rae, was featured in one of his videos, My Wife Destroys My $100,000 Truck With a Crowbar, which was taken down a year later.

WhistlinDiesel's net worth of $5 million showcases the lucrative potential of blending automotive passion with daring entertainment on social media. With his continued popularity and the ever-growing appetite for his unique content, Cody’s financial success shows no signs of slowing down.

