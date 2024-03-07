SteveWillDoIt’s net worth: YouTube, Nelk, pranks, and millions

Stephen Deleonardis, popularly known as SteveWillDoIt, is an American internet sensation who has carved his niche in the digital space thanks to his unique content and charismatic personality. He is a member of the entertainment company Nelk Boys. Due to his rapid rise to fame and the lucrative nature of his online career, most of the star’s fans are curious about his wealth. So, what is SteveWillDoIt’s net worth?

SteveWillDoIt is an example for anyone who wishes to live an alternative yet luxurious life without having to earn a college degree.

He is one of the most famous content creators on various online platforms, and as his name suggests, he will do just about anything to get his fans’ attention. In this article, we explore Deleonardis’ current earnings, future prospects and potential investments.

SteveWillDoIt’s profile summary and bio

Full name Stephen Deleonardis Famous as SteveWillDoIt Gender Male Date of birth 26 August 1998 Age 25 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Virgo Birthplace Oviedo, Florida, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Religion Christianity Alma mater Oviedo High School Height 5’9’’ (175 cm) Weight 171 lbs (78 kg) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status In a relationship Girlfriend Celina Smith Siblings 2 (Briana and Rocco Deleonardis) Profession Social media personality Net worth $5 million Social media Instagram TikTok X (Twitter) Rumble

How old is SteveWillDoIt?

SteveWillDoIt (aged 25 as of 2024) was born on 26 August 1998 in Oviedo, Florida, USA. He has two siblings, Briana and Rocco Deleonardis. Regarding his education, the YouTube sensation attended Oviedo High School. Stephen allegedly dropped out of school due to substance abuse.

What is SteveWillDoIt’s net worth in 2024?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Stephen Deleonardis’ net worth is $5 million. His income primarily stems from his flourishing career as a social media personality.

Why is SteveWillDoIt so rich?

Stephen’s flashy online lifestyle is a telltale of how much money he has made for himself by simply creating content for a target audience.

He has diversified his income sources to ensure a steady flow of revenue despite the volatile nature of social media and digital markets. Here is a glimpse of how SteveWillDoIt makes his money.

Social media career

Deleonardis launched his career as a social media influencer in 2017 by uploading videos doing challenges on Instagram. In 2019, he transitioned to YouTube and created the SteveWillDoIt channel.

Stephen gained notoriety for consuming excessive amounts of food and alcohol. One of his popular videos saw him ingesting 4,500 milligrams of THC. However, he later changed his content and started producing prank videos.

SteveWillDoIt joined the Canadian-American YouTube channel and entertainment company Nelk Boys in 2019. The channel produces prank videos, vlogs and other entertainment content. With 8.07 million subscribers, the channel boasts over 1.26 billion total views.

In August 2022, SteveWillDoIt’s YouTube channel was deleted. In a recent interview, he revealed that this was a result of him reportedly promoting gambling content. The platform had over four million subscribers at the time YouTube banned it.

Nonetheless, he continues to engage a massive audience on various social media platforms. He has 3.7 million Instagram followers and 1.1 million followers on TikTok. In addition, Stephen has 640k followers on Rumble and 613.3k Twitter followers.

Business ventures

Alongside his Nelk colleagues, Stephen co-founded the Full Send clothing brand. Catering to a young and dynamic audience, the brand sells almost $100 million of apparel annually.

The Nelk Boys also own a hard seltzer brand called Happy Dad. The alcoholic beverage line has gained considerable popularity, selling millions of cans since its release.

NFT’s

SteveWillDoIt and his Nelk group released their NFT collection at the beginning of 2023. The Full Send Meta Card NFT sold for roughly $2,300 per unit or 0.75 ETH.

The limited edition 10,000 trading cards were sold in minutes, bagging $23 million in cash. Interestingly, this was the group’s first foray into the NFTs world.

Brand deals and endorsements

As the star’s popularity surged, so did his opportunities for lucrative sponsorships and collaborations. Brands seeking to reach his massive following have contributed to his net worth.

Charity

Deleonardis is renowned for his philanthropic activities, often giving away large sums of money or valuable items to his fans and those in need.

He has donated thousands of dollars to charities, including the Wounded Warrior Project and Make-A-Wish Foundation. While this may not directly contribute to his net worth, it adds to his popularity, indirectly boosting his income.

What is SteveWillDoIt’s salary?

As per StartupBooted, the Instagram star allegedly makes $35,000 monthly from his online and entrepreneurial ventures. However, this is subject to change as his popularity continues to increase.

SteveWillDoIt’s car collection

The social media personality maintains a world of luxury around him, including his wheels. Here is a summary of his luxurious rides with their estimated prices.

Car Price Rolls-Royce Cullinan $400,000 McLauren 720S $320,000 Lamborghini Huracan $300,000 Ferrari Roma $260,000 Maybach Sprinter $250,000 Audi R8 $250,000 Lamborghini Hurrican Evo $210,000 Porche 911 Turbo S $200,000 Ferrari 430 Spider $170,000 Toyota GR Supra $60,000

SteveWillDoIt’s net worth of $5 million reflects the power of authenticity and a fearless life approach. With his continued popularity and the ever-growing appetite for his unique content, Stephen’s financial success shows no signs of slowing down.

