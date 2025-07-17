Who is Montana Helena Klein Yao? Meet Malik Beasley's wife

Montana Helena Klein Yao was the spouse of Detroit Pistons shooting guard Malik Beasley, although currently separated. While her marriage shot her into the spotlight, she has since built her career as a model, entrepreneur, and social media influencer.

Montana Helena Klein Yao, Malik Beasley's spouse. Photo: @montanayao on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Key takeaways

Montana Helena Klein Yao is a California-born model and former teen pageant titleholder of Chinese and European descent.

and of Chinese and European descent. She married NBA guard Malik Beasley in 2020 , has two children, and filed for a second legal separation in March 2025.

, has two children, and filed for a second legal separation in March 2025. Alongside modelling, she runs her fashion brand, shares lifestyle content online, and briefly gained attention for viral music clips.

Profile summary

Full name Montana Helena Klein Yao Gender Female Date of birth 5 August 1997 Age 27 years old (as of July 2025) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Newport Beach, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Sexuality Straight Height 5'8" (173 cm) Weight 61 kg (135 lbs) Body measurements in inches 34-24-36 Body measurements in centimetres 86-61-91 Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Dark brown Mother Gina Klein Yao Father Paul Yao Marital status Separated Ex-husband Malik Beasley Children 2 School Malibu High School, Maranatha High School Profession Model, influencer, entrepreneur Social media Instagram

Montana Helena Klein Yao is a California native

Montana was born on 5 August 1997 in Newport Beach, California. In August 2024, she celebrated her 27th birthday with an appreciation post on Instagram, writing:

27 was one for the books! Thank you for all the birthday wishes. I wasn't even trying to do much this year and ended up doing it all.

Montana, now a mother of two, attended high school in Pasadena before graduating from Malibu High in 2015.

Facts about Montana Helena Klein Yao. Photo: @montanayao on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

She has a multiracial background

Montana Yao's ethnicity is mixed. As reported by Sportskeeda, her father, Paul, was born in China and moved to the United States in 1965, later serving in the U.S. Army during the 1970s.

Her mother, Gina, an entrepreneur from California’s San Fernando Valley region, is of English, Irish, and German descent and co-owns the global brand JaggerEdge.

Montana's career includes modelling and brand ventures

The social media star has since established herself as a professional model and rising digital figure. In 2016, she won Miss Malibu Teen USA, eventually signing with Newmark Models and landing campaigns with expensive brands like Zara.

In addition to modelling, Montana Yao's Instagram, which boasts over 125,000 followers, serves as a platform for fashion and lifestyle content. She first went viral in 2016 with a rap video.

Montana met Malik Beasley in 2018

American basketball shooting guard Malik Beasley and Montana Yao reportedly met in 2018 and welcomed their first child, Makai Joseph Beasley, on 16 March 2019. The couple later married on 5 March 2020, shortly after the birth of their first child.

On 11 November 2022, Malik Beasley's wife gave birth to their second child, Mia Love Beasley. The NBA star shared the news on Instagram with a photo of him holding his newborn, captioned:

11/11 and my wish came true Mia Love Beasley - 8lbs / 19 inches.

Malik Beasley and Montana Yao with their son Makai Beasley (M) during the NBA Summer League on July 07, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Cassy Athena

Source: Getty Images

Her marriage to the NBA guard faced public controversy

According to an X (Twitter) post, in November 2020, the model’s marriage to the NBA guard faced public controversy after Malik Beasley was spotted with reality star Larsa Pippen during a mall outing. The photos went viral, and Montana responded via Instagram Stories, writing:

Wow... I don't even know this man... this is wild y'all. I'm seeing it for the first time just like y'all. I've always and will forever remain true to who I am, and GOD has never let me down. The truth always comes out one way or another.

Feeling blindsided, Malik Beasley's partner filed for divorce in December 2020, according to TMZ Sports. In May 2021, after his split from Larsa, Beasley issued a public apology to Montana on Instagram. She later accepted it, and his message said:

I wanna say sorry for putting you in the situation you were put in the last few months… my head wasn't where it was supposed to be… I was looking for more when it was right here that whole time… I’m telling the world and you that there’s nobody like you for me.

Malik Beasley during the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on April 29, 2025. Photo: Sarah Stier

Source: Getty Images

She filed for separation in March 2025

As Daily Mail shared, Montana Yao reportedly filed for separation from Malik Beasley in March 2025, weeks before what would have been their fifth anniversary. Weeks later, Beasley filed for divorce, according to his attorney, Steven Haney.

Following the split, Pinkvilla reported that the NBA player began dating Brazilian-American model and influencer Natalia Garibotto. Their relationship became public in late March 2025, with Malik Beasley's girlfriend confirming in an Instagram post:

Fun fact: we met while I was at UM and he was at FSU a decade ago.

Montana has established herself as a professional model and rising digital figure. Photo: @montanayao on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Frequently asked questions

Who was Montana Yao’s husband? The model was previously married to NBA shooting guard Malik Beasley, who currently plays for the Detroit Pistons.

The model was previously married to NBA shooting guard Malik Beasley, who currently plays for the Detroit Pistons. Are Montana Yao and Malik still together? The couple parted ways after the model filed for legal separation in March 2025.

The couple parted ways after the model filed for legal separation in March 2025. Does Malik Beasley have kids? The basketball star shares two children with Montana Yao: Makai (born 2019) and Mia (born 2022).

The basketball star shares two children with Montana Yao: Makai (born 2019) and Mia (born 2022). Who are Montana Yao’s parents? Her parents are Paul Yao, of Chinese descent, and Gina Klein Yao, a fashion entrepreneur.

Conclusion

The spotlight that came with her marriage to NBA star Malik Beasley brought Montana Helena Klein Yao into the public eye. Despite their separation, she continues to thrive as a model, entrepreneur, and digital personality.

