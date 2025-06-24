Who is Jordan Barrett? Meet the Australian model taking over the fashion world

Jordan Barrett is an Australian fashion model known as the "Model It Boy" for his striking looks and magnetic charm that have captivated top designers worldwide. His model portfolio spans multiple editorials from Vogue Paris to L'Officiel Italia.

Key takeaways

Jordan launched his brand, Sedated, around 2017.

The Australian model was married to fellow fashion model Fernado Casablancas before separating in 2022.

Barrett was reportedly paid $100,000 after walking for Justin Cassin's Mercedes-Benz Australian Fashion Week show.

Jordan Barrett's profile summary

Full name Jordan Khai Barrett Gender Male Date of birth December 2, 1996 Age 28 years old (as of June 2025) Place of birth Byron Bay, New South Wales, Australia Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality Australian Ethnicity White Height 6 feet 2 inches Weight 60 kg (approx) Father Adrian Barrett Mother Julie Barrett Relationship status Separated Ex-spouse Fernando Casablancas Profession Model Net worth $1.7 million Social media Instagram

A look at Jordan Barrett's age and early life

Jordan, whose full name is Jordan Khai Barrett (aged 28 years as of June 2025, was born in Byron Bay, New South Wales, Australia, on December 2, 1996. His parents are Adrian Barrett and Julie Barrett.

His father, Adrian, was sentenced to eight years in jail in 2013 for heading up a $9 million cannabis trafficking operation. However, he was granted parole in 2015 after serving less than three years behind bars.

The Aussie model downplayed his father's legal troubles. He said,

I just don't like the word cartel. To me, they're little gentle giants. My dad is hilarious. Then in the media it's like 'drug cartel.' In my head, that's like guns and heavy drugs. In Byron Bay, there's farms and you just grow a load of weed. He just happened to be good at growing lots of plants.

Jordan Barrett at the "Chopard Art Dinner" during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at La Môme Plage on May 23, 2023, in Cannes, France. Photo by Lionel Hahn (modified by author)

Source: Original

Why is Jordan Barrett famous?

Barrett has gained fame as a high-end male fashion model, best known for working with top luxury brands like Tom Ford, Balmain, Versace, Moschino, Calvin Klein, and Coach. His modelling career began when he was scouted at age 14 by IMG Australia in his hometown of Byron Bay.

By 17, he relocated to Sydney, where he had been booked for his first gig in Tokyo. However, he waited until he was 18 to be booked with IMG.

Beyond traditional modelling, Barrett has been the face of Paco Rabanne 1 Million fragrance and participated in artistic projects like the I BLAME JORDAN book in collaboration with Collier Schorr, exhibited at MoMA PS1 in New York.

Jordan launched his brand, Sedated, alongside designing an eyewear line in collaboration with Chrome Hearts. He has also appeared in Kanye West's Wolves music video.

Where is Jordan Barrett now?

The Byron Bay native is actively engaged in his modelling career in the fashion industry. Jordan is also training for his fourth charity marathon. He is also set to transition into acting with his short film set to premiere in late 2025.

Jordan Barrett at the Ferragamo fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2023/2024 on February 25, 2023, in Milan, Italy. Photo by Stefania D'Alessandro (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

How tall is Jordan Barrett?

Jordan Barrett's height is estimated at 6 feet 2 inches, and he weighs about 60 kg. However, he recently sparked a public discussion over his weight loss journey after he was spotted flaunting a sharp cheekbone alongside a sculptured jawline during Australia's fashion week.

What is Jordan Barrett's net worth?

According to GQ Australia, Jordan Barrett's net worth is estimated at $1.7 million. His fortune primarily stems from his successful career as a model.

How much does Jordan Barrett make from modelling?

Barrett's exact modelling income is not publicly available, but he is among the highly sought-after models. For instance, in 2017, he reportedly took home a $100,000 paycheck after walking for Justin Cassin's Mercedes-Benz Australian Fashion Week show.

Jordan Barrett at the Moncler Presents: The Art of Genius at Olympia London on February 20, 2023, in London, England. Photo by Dave Benett (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Is Jordan Barrett married?

Barrett is currently unmarried. However, he was previously married to Fernado Casablancas on August 12, 2021, in a ceremony held in Ibiza, attended by top figures in the fashion industry.

A close source who spoke to the Daily Mail revealed that the wedding was spontaneous. The source said,

It was very spontaneous, but his wedding planner Serena Cook was able to pull some strings to make sure it was very special since his Aussie family couldn't attend,

Recalling his wedding day during an interview with British Vogue, Jordan described it as very personalised. He said,

There were just 25 people at the villa. Our friends took it in turns to say a few words before our shaman carried out the ceremony, and Kate presented us with our Chrome Hearts bands.

Is Jordan Barrett gay?

Barrett is probably bisexual. He has been in relationships with individuals from both genders, including his 2021 marriage to Fernado Casablancas before splitting in 2022. However, the Aussie model is yet to acknowledge his sexual orientation publicly.

Jordan in New York City, on June 29, 2021 (L). Barrett and his boyfriend, Fernando Casablancas, in Ibiza on September 10, 2021 (R). Photo: @iblamejordan, @gmagturkiye on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Trivia

Jordan allegedly dated Bella Hadid before the American model clarified that they were just friends.

He is very close to his representative and mentor, Kate Moss.

Barrett is known for his striking androgynous look, characterised by piercing blue-green eyes and tousled blonde hair.

Jordan's ex-husband, Fernando Casablancas, is also a model, famous as Julian Casablancas' brother.

He is often compared to young Leonardo DiCaprio due to his facial features.

Jordan Barrett remains a dominant force in fashion's ever-evolving landscape. His bold creativity and authenticity set him apart from his peers. He is set to transition into the film industry with his debut short film set to premiere in September 2025.

