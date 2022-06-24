30 best lingerie brands in the world 2022 | Top luxury brands

Do not ever underestimate the power of stylish lingerie. And before you entertain the thought of it not suiting your personality, stop. They are meant to pamper you and make you feel good about yourself. Therefore, you do not have to worry about what anyone says. So, what are the best lingerie brands?

Is lingerie still a thing? Lingerie does not mean a bra and underpants, but something more sensual. Once in a while, you need to invest in them. If you are a fan of lingerie, then you know how a set of lingerie boosts your confidence, and you might want to diversify your collection. It is also an opportunity to try out new items.

Which brand of lingerie is the best?

When it comes to lingerie, everyone has their preference. Some like them lacey, others strappy. This list offers style, class, comfort, elegance, and practicality. Go through the options in this list to find out which lingerie brand caters to your interests.

1. Victoria's Secret

Victoria's Secret is no secret to most people globally. It is one of the top lingerie brands known for undergarments, bags, cosmetics and accessories. The brand takes pride in inclusivity and diversity; therefore, you do not have to worry about finding something to suit your style.

2. PINK

PINK is Victoria's Secret's sister since it launched as its sub-brand targeting a specific market, college kids. Unlike most Victoria's Secret pieces, PINK's designs are more vibrant and refreshing. Therefore, if that is the look you are going for in lingerie, consider checking PINK out.

3. Calvin Klein

If elegance, simplicity and practicality are your top three priorities, then consider Calvin Klein as your go-to undergarments brand. The best part is that it caters to different sizes, so you never have to worry about your lingerie not fitting right.

4. GAP

The first thing that comes to mind about GAP is affordability and style. It is one of the most affordable lingerie brands and is popular with women at all levels. The brand guarantees breathability and comfort. Once you get your pieces from GAP, you will probably never go back. Its price points are another reason why you should buy your undergarment from them.

5. Savage X Fenty

Savage X Fenty is a lingerie brand founded by the iconic Rihanna. The brand emphasizes inclusivity and confidence, and its products are designed for all sizes, gender and background. The brand prides itself on diversity since its pieces come in different prints and fabrics. Therefore, they have something in store for you if you are looking for a flowy or fitted undergarment.

6. Versace lingerie

The Versace lingerie is made with the brand's iconic Medusa head and bold print. It comes with touches of bold prints or lace, making you feel ultra-glam. This lingerie is worth every penny.

7. Natori

Natori is one of the few women's lingerie brands that believe in creating underwear that helps clothing fit better. Their pieces also give great confidence, and the brand is hugely sought-after because of its timeless pieces and their comfort.

8. Chantelle

Chantelle has to be one of the oldest lingerie brands. It has been innovating and designing pieces while understanding the importance of having good quality undergarments with excellent fitting. The brand has a wide variety of cuts with diversified fitting to meet your needs.

9. Hanky Panky

Hanky Panky is another old lingerie brand. It is known for designing and making stylish and sustainable underwear for women on the go. Hanky Panky follows a set of ethics, and comfort is one of the key factors it considers in its pieces.

10. Wacoal Lingerie

Wacoal Lingerie is another online lingerie brand that you should check out. Over the past seven decades, it has been designing high-quality pieces. The brand has also been intentional about taking into account that every woman's body is different. Therefore, its pieces cater to medium to big girls.

11. Thirdlove

If you struggle to find the perfect bra for your body, Thirdlove should be your go-to brand. Unlike most online lingerie brands, Thirdlove has an inclusive range of sizes and styles. It also uses a state of the art technology and has an algorithm to find the best lingerie for you. Their pieces feel as good as they look.

12. Cosabella

Cosabella guarantees to take your elegance to the next level. It features colourful designs, subtle patterns and a slight touch of lace. Their pieces can easily grow on you and become everyday undergarments because of their impeccable quality. They are also timeless, so you will never run out of style.

13. Myla

Myla does not design your everyday undergarments. Their pieces are edgy and aim at celebrating the female form. They come in delicate lace, a soft pop of colour and impeccable structuring. These pieces will feel as though you are not wearing anything at all.

14. Fleur Du Mal

Fleur Du Mal is devoted to making women change the way they view lingerie. It combines classic designs with a modern twist to create pieces you can wear every day, leaving you feeling like your best self.

15. Maison Lejaby

Maison Lejaby has something for everyone, whether you prefer timeless and stylish pieces or elegant designs. Their pieces help you shape your silhouette and show off your feminine form. You do not have to worry about your comfort since these pieces are everyday undergarments.

16. Coco de Mer

Coco de Mer crafts its pieces from the best lace and silks, coming up with the best designs. Their pieces exude elegance, confidence and style. They are also very sensual. Therefore, if you want undergarments to wear on special days, consider getting your pieces from Coco de Mer.

17. Maison Close

If looking like an ethereal goddess is part of your plan, Maison Close should be your go-to brand. It is one of the most vouched for French lingerie brands. It is known for designing stylish and classy pieces for modern women. Their pieces feature soft lace and sculptural shaping, exuding timeless luxury.

18. Wolford

Wolford is a timeless lingerie brand that makes timeless and feminine pieces for the modern woman. Their pieces are made from lacey and silky fabrics with a touch of vintage. Their designs have body-hugging silhouettes that give the illusion of being whisked to Vienna.

19. Simone Pérèle

Simone Pérèle is known for its exquisite corsetry and delicate bra sets. Their lingerie is to die for as it exudes confidence. The brand believes in beauty being showcased in one's confidence.

20. Intimissimi

Intimissimi is an Italian brand that believes in undergarments not being intimidating. It also believes in inclusivity and helping women feel their best. Therefore, it has a wide variety of pieces for women to choose from. Their elegant and timeless pieces are worth every coin you will spend.

21. Tallulah Love

Nothing beats wearing underwear that fits your natural curves, hugging everything the right way. Tallulah Love pieces do that and more. Tallulah Love is a luxury lingerie brand that draws inspiration from France but combines a British twist to its pieces. Their colour combination and fit are flattering for everyone. They guarantee to make you feel like royalty immediately after you slip into your set.

22. Lorette Lingerie

Lorette designs undergarments to reflect individual sensuality. Their pieces are dainty and effortlessly feminine. They are universally designed so you can mix and match your heart's desire.

23. Journelle

Journelle is derived from journellement, a French name meaning daily. The lingerie brand makes bodysuits and underwear, and every undergarment is created with the female form in mind. Their pieces are comfortable and exude confidence.

24. Chitè Milano

If you are scouting for lingerie brands that understand who you are and design pieces that fit perfectly to your body, look no further. Chitè Milano makes flattering undergarments that will make you never want to wear anything else.

25. Bluebella

Bluebella should be your go-to brand if you want lingerie that will look incredible on your figure. Bluebella offers a huge range of embellished fabrics, delicate lace and innovative designs to choose from if you are seeking inspiration from the love for self-expression. Unlike most designs, Bluebella pieces accentuate your curves, leaving you very confident.

26. Adore Me

Adore Me is an inclusive brand that takes care of your needs, regardless of whether you are going to the office or on your honeymoon. It combines sustainability and technology to come up with pieces that spotlight your curves and make you feel confident.

27. Nubian Skin

Unlike most top lingerie brands, Nubian skin goes the extra mile to ensure your undergarment matches your skin's shade. Its revolutionary designs and styles help you create a seamless silhouette. Its fitting finds the perfect balance between stylish and comfortable.

28. Anya Lust

Anya Lust is one of the best lingerie brands. Its design is inspired by sensuality, romance and the beauty of the feminine body. Its pieces are made from delicate lace and silk, which celebrate and curve all sizes and shapes.

29. Only Hearts

Only Hearts makes timeless and comfortable pieces that you not only have to wear when you are on your honeymoon. They are innovative in design and stylish in nature. Every piece features delicate touches and versatile styles. Only Hearts is one of the brands celebrities like Cardi B, Bella Hadid, and Kate Moss reach out for.

30. Eberjey

Eberjey is one of the few women's lingerie brands that prioritize comfort during their designs. Their pieces are soft, sustainable and stylish. They are also playful since they are made from delicate lace and silk.

What's the use of lingerie?

People wear lingerie for different reasons. Since it is made from soft and delicate material, it feels deliciously soft on the skin. It helps you look and feel confident and pretty special.

Are bras lingeries?

Back in 1922, lingerie was used to refer to underwear and bras. However, that does not mean all bras are undergarments. A bra is a lingerie depending on the role it serves.

If you have been building your collection, consider getting pieces from these lingerie brands. They guarantee diversity and will prompt you to get out of your comfort zone. If you are new to the game, these brands offer beginner-friendly options to make you feel comfortable in your skin.

