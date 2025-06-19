Facts about Cody Johnson: Height, early life, and family details

Cody Johnson began playing music at 12. Drawing influences from artists like Willie Nelson, he has self-released six albums, including Leather, which won the CMA Album of the Year in 2024. In a June 2024 interview with Good Morning America, Cody shared what inspires his music, saying:

To have fans tell you that your music has impacted their lives is why I keep doing what I do. So, whenever I feel down or a bit nervous about being on the road, I remember those people and say, "I am getting to do this for them."

Cody Johnson at the 2025 Academy of Country Music Awards (L). The singer at the 2024 Academy of Country Music Awards (R). Photo: Nick White, Omar Vega (modified by author)

Key takeaways

At 19, the prison warden where Cody worked convinced him to pursue a full-time musical career .

. His album, Gotta Be Me , debuted at number two on Billboard 's Country Albums chart.

, debuted at number two on 's Country Albums chart. Johnson's style is classified as contemporary country and neo-traditionalist country .

and . Cody and his wife Brandi have been married since 2008 and are currently expecting baby number three.

Cody Johnson's profile summary

Full name Cody Daniel Johnson Nickname CoJo Gender Male Date of birth 21 May 1987 Age 38 years old (2025) Zodiac sign Gemini Birthplace Sebastopol, Texas, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Height 6 feet (183 cm) Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Spouse Brandi Johnson Children 2 Parents Carl and Sheila Johnson Profession Singer-songwriter Years active 2006-present Net worth $5 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter) YouTube

Cody Johnson is a native of Texas

The Wild as You hitmaker was born and raised in Sebastopol, northeast of Huntsville. His father, Carl, who performed in their local church, taught him how to read music and play instruments.

It was not until Cody began performing at bars and school that he discovered people enjoyed his music. In 2006, he formed the Cody Johnson Band alongside his dad and drummer Nathan Reedy. After their Live and Rocking album was released, Carl left the band.

Singer Cody Johnson during the 2024 CMA Music Festival at the Nissan Stadium. Photo: Jason Kempin

He was a professional bull rider at the local rodeos

Johnson began riding bulls at 15. However, he decided to fully commit to music due to the financial struggles and injuries. While speaking to Taste of Country in March 2019, Cody revealed that he wrote the hit Dear Rodeo as a tribute to his cowboy days.

This is probably one of the hardest songs I have ever played. Its realness makes me want to tear up every night. You cannot write that song unless you have lived that song.

CoJo released most of his albums as an independent artist

Johnson's fifth album, Cowboy Like Me, peaked at No. 25 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart and sold 8,000 copies in its first week. Gotta Be Me, which was released in 2016, achieved great success without widespread radio play and major label support.

It debuted as No. 2 on the Top Country Albums chart. In 2018, Cody became the first unsigned artist in Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo history to play in a sold-out show. After signing with Warner Music Nashville in 2019, Johnson told Billboard:

I had to amass a certain amount of money before being comfortable splitting 50-50 with a label.

Cody Johnson and Brandi Johnson during the 2025 Academy of Country Music Awards at Omni Frisco Hotel. Photo: Taylor Hill

He has achieved multi-millionaire status thanks to his illustrious musical career

According to Celebrity Net Worth, CoJo has an estimated net worth of $5 million. His income primarily stems from his album sales, streaming royalties, sold-out tours and endorsements. Johnson has over 9 million monthly listeners on Spotify and over 6 billion global streams.

Cody Johnson owes everything he has to his supportive wife, Brandi

CoJo and Brandi first met at a Future Farmers of America event when he was 17 and she was 14. However, they did not date until four years later.

After one year of dating, the singer proposed and exchanged nuptials in 2008. In an interview with People at the 2024 CMA Awards, Cody attributed his success to his wife, stating:

If it were not for her, I probably would be dead or in jail. She has encouraged me to be the husband, father, singer, and CEO I am today.

The couple's two kids accompany them on tour

Cody Johnson, his wife (Brandi) and daughters (Cori and Clara). Photo: @codyjohnson (modified by author)

Brandi and her husband welcomed their first daughter, Clara Mae, in 2015. Their second daughter, Cori, was born in 2017. The Dirt Cheap hitmaker shared his experience living on a tour bus with his family during an August 2018 interview with People magazine.

I am lucky my wife and daughters get to come with me on the bus. While you would not expect to see diapers and toys in the lead singer's bus, that is how it is. Our bus is like a million-dollar daycare centre.

Cody revealed they were expecting another child, a boy, on the 2025 ACM Awards red carpet in May.

FAQs

Johnson released his first major-label album, Ain't Nothin' to It, in January 2019. Here are some frequently asked questions about him:

What is Cody Johnson's biggest hit?

Cody's 2021 song Til You Can't peaked at No. 18 on the Billboard Hot 100. It won two awards at the Country Music Association Awards.

Does Cody Johnson have tattoos?

The rich country singer has a tattoo that covers his entire right arm, a bull logo on his hand, a "One foot over a line" on the bottom of his foot, and other tattoos on various parts of his body.

Singer Cody Johnson at the 2024 CMA Awards (L). CoJo, his wife and parents (Carl and Sheila Johnson) (R). Photo: Tibrina Hobson via Getty Images, @codyjohnson on Instagram (modified by author)

Where does Cody Johnson live?

CoJo and his family reside on a 358-acre ranch near Huntsville, Texas. They bred horses and different cattle breeds on the property.

What guitar does Cody Johnson play?

The I'm Gonna Love You hitmaker is known for playing a Gibson J-45 custom Vine Edition guitar, which he refers to as a Red Rose.

Cody Johnson has solidified his place in the country music scene with chart-topping hits and award-winning albums. But beyond his illustrious career, he is a doting husband and father of three.

