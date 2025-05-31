Who is King George? Singer's age and path to R&B stardom

King George is best known for his soulful voice and electrifying performances. In 2022, he made headlines with the viral track Keep On Rollin, which amassed millions of streams.

Key takeaways

The star cites black country singer Ray Charles as one of his musical influences.

as one of his musical influences. Some of his hits include Friday Night and It's Over .

and . King George has over 100k followers on Instagram at the time of writing.

at the time of writing. He keeps details of his personal life under wraps despite his popularity.

King George's profile summary

Full name King George Gender Male Date of birth 13 March 1993 Age 32 years old (As of May 2025) Zodiac sign Pisces Birthplace Mississippi, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married (Reportedly) Profession R&B singer, social media personality Social media Instagram

King George's musical roots: How his background ultimately shaped his career

King George was raised in a musically inclined family. His mom is a choir director, while his dad is a gospel singer. He began singing in church choirs at 5 and playing the guitar at 8.

Influenced by BB King and Muddy Waters, King George knew he wanted to be a singer from a young age.

His party-centric R&B tracks have a touch of old-school flair

The singer's music often incorporates relaxed vibes and feel-good themes. His irresistible melodies have made him influential in the R&B and Southern soul music scenes.

According to LinkedIn, King George launched his musical career in 2015 with the release of his debut single, Boombass.

This was followed by his debut album, Circumstances, eight years later. Below are some of the musicians' greatest hits and the number of YouTube views they have amassed as of 24 May 2025.

Keep On Rollin (71 million)

(71 million) Girl You Got It (22 million)

(22 million) Too Long (19 million)

(19 million) Leave & Party (12 million)

(12 million) Love Song (1.6 million)

(1.6 million) Baby If I (764k)

King George's music-centred YouTube channel boasts over 400 million views

King George is active on social media. With 22 videos, the Friday Night singer commands 521k YouTube subscribers at the time of writing.

He also shares musical updates on his Instagram account, which has 134k followers. King George's earliest post on the platform dates back to 14 November 2020.

The It's Over hitmaker is reportedly off the market

King George is allegedly married to a woman named Lexi. In an August 2022 Facebook video, he is seen performing at his wedding.

On 1 November 2023, the singer posted a photo alongside Nelly, Ashanti, and an unidentified female that a fan in the comment section referred to as his wife.

King George's jazzy rhythms have struck a chord with audiences, making him a popular figure in modern music. His career only shows signs of going places thanks to his unique talent and catchy tunes.

