The inside story of Harry Joseph Letterman David Letterman's son

Harry Joseph Letterman is a name known to many but for different reasons. His father is a household name thanks to his years as a late-night talk show host. For over three decades, his father hosted Late Show with David Letterman. Many people expect Harry to follow in his father's footsteps. In this article, we will take a closer look at the life of David Letterman's son and learn what sets him apart from his legendary father.

David with his son Harry during the show at the 20th Annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC.

Growing up in the shadow of a famous parent can be a daunting task for any child, but for Joseph, the son of talk show icon David Letterman, it has been a journey filled with hard work, perseverance, and success. Did you know that Harry Joseph Letterman was born to his father when the latter was 56 years old?

Harry Joseph Letterman’s profile summary

Full name Harry Joseph Letterman Gender Male Date of birth 3 November 2003 Age 19 years old (as of January 2023) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth North Salem, New York, USA Current residence North Salem, New York, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 6’1” Height in centimetres 185 Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Brown Father David Letterman Mother Regina Lasko College Brown University

Harry Joseph Letterman's bio

He was born and raised in North Salem, New York. He was raised in a loving family, with his father being David Letterman, the famous late-night television host. He was on TV for more than 30 years.

Who is Harry Joseph Letterman’s mother?

Harry Joseph Letterman's mother is Regina Lasko. She was born on 20 November 1960 in the USA. Regina is a private individual who has largely avoided the spotlight throughout her life. Nonetheless, she is a production manager mostly famous for Another World (1964) and Late Night with David Letterman: 7th Anniversary Special (1989).

Educational background

As for his educational background, Harry is in college. He is currently a student at Brown University. According to his father's interview with Jimmy Kimmel, David Letterman’s son's Brown University journey began in 2022.

How old is David Letterman's son Harry now?

David waves during the show at the 20th Annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in DC.

Harry Joseph Letterman’s age is 19 years old as of February 2023. The celebrity kid was born on 3 November 2003.

What does David Letterman's son do?

Harry Letterman today is allegedly majoring in business and economics. He is continually looking for new opportunities to learn, grow, and lead because he is passionate about using his knowledge and skills to influence the world positively. Nevertheless, many of his father's admirers hope he will follow in his footsteps.

What is Harry Joseph Letterman’s net worth?

Joseph is still in college, meaning he has not established a career yet. However, he comes from one of the wealthiest families in the USA. For instance, his father is a millionaire. According to Celebrity Net Worth, his father is worth a whopping $400 million.

Is David Letterman still married?

David and his wife Regina Lasko arrive at the state dinner in honour of the President of Finland and the Prime Ministers of Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Iceland in 2016.

Yes, the legendary TV host is still married to his long-time partner and now wife, Regina Lasko. The couple has been together for over three decades. They officially tied the knot on 19 March 2009. They have one son, Harry, who was born in 2003. David and Regina are known for being private individuals and have maintained a solid and loving relationship.

Who does David Letterman have a child with?

The legendary TV show host has one child, Harry Joseph, with his wife, Regina Lasko. Regina and David have been together for over three decades.

Harry Joseph Letterman is a young man with a promising future ahead of him. Despite being raised in a privileged environment, he has consciously tried to forge his path and establish his own identity. While many fans of his father's fans hope that he will follow in his footsteps and pursue a career in the entertainment industry, Harry has yet to make his plans for the future known.

