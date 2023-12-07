John Cena's brother, Daniel Cena, is a West Newbury police sergeant

Daniel Cena is an American police sergeant best known as John Cena’s younger brother. A renowned professional wrestler, actor and former rapper, John is widely regarded as one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. He is a two-time WWE Tag Team Champion, a three-time World Heavyweight Champion and a five-time WWE United States Champion.

Despite his brother’s prominence, Daniel prefers a private lifestyle away from the spotlight. This in-depth analysis reveals fascinating details about the celebrity sibling.

Daniel Cena’s profile summary and bio

Full name Daniel Cena Nickname Dan Gender Male Date of birth 3 October 1978 Age 45 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Libra Birthplace West Newbury, Massachusetts, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Alma mater Pentucket High School Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Spouse Janet Cena Parents Carol and John Joseph Siblings 4 Profession Police sergeant Famous as Being John Cena’s brother

How old is Daniel Cena?

Daniel Cena (aged 45 as of 2023) was born on 3 October 1978 in West Newbury, Massachusetts, USA. His parents are Carol and John Joseph, a former ring announcer for Chaotic Wrestling.

Regarding his education, Dan attended Pentucket High School. He later proceeded to the University of Massachusetts Lowell, earning a degree in Criminal Justice.

Professional career

The celebrity brother is currently a sergeant with the West Newbury Police Department. He was first hired at 19 in 1998 as a dispatcher and auxiliary officer. In 2000, Dan worked as a police reserve officer.

Within three years, he left to work in the Newbury Police Department. Daniel missed a while from duty following an accident. Upon his return on 9 July 2008, he was promoted to a police sergeant instead of filling out the position of a patrolman as a benefit for new hires.

Daniel Cena’s profiles

The Massachusetts native is not active on social media. He does not have Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts.

Who is John Cena?

John Felix Cena made his professional wrestling debut in 1999 after signing with Ultimate Pro Wrestling (UPW). He gained notoriety in 2002 after adopting the character of a trash-talking rapper.

In 2005, Felix transitioned into a heroic character after winning the WWE Championship. He is a one-time Money in the Bank winner, a two-time World Tag Team Champion and a two-time Royal Rumble winner.

As an actor, John has starred in several films and TV shows. Some of his acting credits include:

The Marine (2006)

(2006) Trainwreck (2015)

(2015) Ferdinand (2017)

(2017) Blockers (2018)

(2018) Bumblebee (2018)

(2018) F9 (2021)

(2021) The Suicide Squad (2021)

(2021) Fast X (2023)

John Cena’s age

Felix (aged 46 as of 2023) was born on 23 April 1977 in West Newbury, Massachusetts, USA. His zodiac sign is Taurus. He attended Central Catholic High School before transferring to Cushing Academy.

The actor then proceeded to Springfield College, where he graduated in 1999 with a degree in exercise physiology and body movement.

How much is John Cena’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Cena has an estimated net worth of $80 million in 2023. He has amassed this wealth from his successful wrestling career.

Daniel Cena is a celebrity sibling widely recognized as John Cena’s brother. The duo share a close relationship and have often appeared together in several TV interviews.

