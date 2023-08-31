Mulatto, also known as Queen Latto, is one of the most talented female rappers in the industry in 2023. She rose to prominence in 2016 after winning The Rap Game. Latto released her first single in 2020, which topped the charts, propelling her fame and success. She has collaborated with stars like Gucci Mane and Cardi B, to mention a few. Who is she besides her music? Who are Latto's parents and siblings?

A photo of Mulatto, during her teenagehood, in the company of her parents. Photo: @SHughSHefner1 on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Alyssa Michelle Stephens, popularly known by her stage name, Queen Latto or Big Latto, is proud of her upbringing, and she donned herself the Queen of Da Souf in her debut album. Big Latto's parents and siblings have significantly influenced her success. Who are they?

Who are the mother and father of Big Latto?

Queen Latto was born to a mixed-race family. Her parents had her at a young age but gave her the best childhood. They also nurtured her passion for music and facilitated her transcendence to fame.

Who is the father of Big Latto?

Mulatto's dad, Shayne Pitts, is an African American from Columbus, Ohio. He was a student at Westerville North High School. He later studied psychology at Columbus State University between 1999 and 2000.

Latto's dad has a penchant for beautiful old-school cars. Furthermore, he was born to a drag racing family and carried on the tradition. He allegedly supplied them to celebrities like Ciara to use in their music videos. These connections would eventually help his daughter launch her career.

Big Latto's dad owns popping candy stores and a basement cleaning company called Pittsopenenterprise. He is also the chief executive officer of Pittsopenentertainment, although the company's operations are not clearly outlined. Besides his business ventures, Shayne also manages his daughter and Wildlyfe 1Hunnud, an upcoming singer and songwriter.

Shayne Pitts driving his car and his celebrity daughter, Mulatto. Photo: @pittstopent and @latto777 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Who is the mother of Big Latto?

Misti Pitts, Mulatto's mother, is Caucasian. She has no social media presence, making gaining insight into her background difficult.

Big Latto's mom was born in 1983 in Ohio and had her first child at 15. Having kids at an early age affected her pursuit of education; she got a job to fend for her two babies. Misti Pitts is still married to Big Latto's dad.

Nationality of Mulatto's parents

Despite their racial backgrounds, Mulatto's parents are American nationals. They are Ohio natives.

Rapper Latto attends the Femme It Forward: Give Her FlowHERS Awards Gala at The Beverly Hilton on 11th November 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Robin L Marshall

Source: Getty Images

How many siblings does Latto have?

In July 2002, Mulatto rapper's parents had their second child, Brooklyn Nikole, Queen Latto's only sibling. Nikole is equally talented; her father often shares photos of their daddy-daughter moments on his Instagram account. She was a student at Georgia State University for her college degree.

Brooklyn Nikole is actively pursuing a career as a fashion model and social media influencer. Her Instagram account is a collection of picturesque photos showing snippets of her life.

Brooklyn Nikole attends the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on 28th August 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. Photo: Dia Dipasupi

Source: Getty Images

Where is Latto originally from?

Latto was born in Columbus, Ohio, USA. Therefore, she is an American national.

These details about Big Latto's parents and siblings let you into the rapper's family and background. Her father played a significant role in her career success, and she often professes her love for her family.

READ ALSO: Who is Mbappé's wife or girlfriend, Ines Rau? Here is what we know

Briefly.co.za published extensive details about Kylian Mbappé's relationship status. Kylian is one of the most-loved football stars. As a fan favourite, his personal life has come under scrutiny. He has been linked to Ines Rau, a transgender model.

During the Cannes Film Festival, Kylian Mbappé was spotted with Ines Rau in December 2022. Are they together?

Source: Briefly News