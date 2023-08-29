Who is Mbappé's wife or girlfriend, Ines Rau? Here is what we know

Kylian Mbappé is one of football's most beloved figures today, as his undeniable skill on the field has fast-made him a fan favourite. The sports star has multiple accolades for his football skills. Kylian's personal life has come under the microscope since he was believed to be linked to a transgender model, Ines Rau. Who is Mbappé's wife or girlfriend, and what do we know of them?

Ines Rau (L) pictured in 2019 at the Golden Globe awards. To the right is Mbappé in May 2023. Photo: @supa_ines, @k.mbappe (Modified by editor)

Source: Instagram

The news broke in December 2022 that Ines and Kylian may be in a relationship, and the duo were first spotted together during the Cannes Film Festival in May of the same year. However, information is limited, and Ines was last linked to another famous figure before rumours began swirling.

Profile and bio summary

Full name Ines-Loan Rau Date of birth 18 March 1990 Age 33 years of age in 2023 Zodiac sign Pisces Birthplace Paris, France Religious beliefs Islamic (family religion) Current residence Paris, France Current nationality French Marital status Single (in a relationship with Staiv Gentis since 2015) Ethnicity French-Algerian descent Gender Transgender (female) Weight 55 kg (more commonly reported) Height 178 cm Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Profession Model, activist, and actor Native language French Social media profiles Instagram TikTok

Ines is widely considered an iconic model figure, as she has achieved many ground-breaking accomplishments for transgender models. She began her transition and had gender-affirming surgery at 16. Ines was inspired by Caroline 'Tula' Cossey, an English trans model she admired.

Kylian Mbappé

Kylian Mbappé Lottin holds the title of one of the best footballers in the world. Kylian plays for the Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain and is France's national team captain. The athlete has many awards and accolades to further prove his spot as one of the best players that the beautiful game has seen in recent years.

Is Mbappé married or not?

Since there was a scandal, Kylian Mbappé's wife is one of the most significant topics regarding the massive sports star. Mbappé's wife's name was believed to be Ines Rau. Despite rumours frequently circulating online, research suggests Mbappé is not married.

Kylian was reportedly in a relationship with Alicia Aylies at some point during 2018 after Alicia was spotted supporting France at the former World Cup in Russia. The couple never confirmed their relationship status, and the nature of their relationship remains unknown.

Does Mbappé have a family?

Kylian's father is Wilfried Mbappé, and his mother is Fayza Lamari. Wilfried is Cameroonian, while Fayza is Algerian. His mother is also a former handball star, showing that sporting talent runs in the family.

He also has two siblings, brothers Kembo Ekoko and Ethan Mbappé. Kembo Ekoko is also a successful former football player, previously playing for various clubs as a striker. Kembo is adopted and was adopted by Kylian's father while he was a child.

The youngest sibling, Ethan Mbappé, is also a prominent league footballer. At 16, he plays at Paris Saint-Germain as a midfielder.

Ines Rau during the amfAR Cannes Gala 2021 at Villa Eilenroc on 16 July 2021 in Cap d'Antibes, France. Photo: Andreas Rentz

Source: Getty Images

Does Kylian Mbappé have children?

Kylian Mbappé's son’s name often comes up as one of the most searched terms for football players. Reportedly he does not have any children as of 2023.

Is Mbappé the fastest player?

The athlete's star quality continues beyond his skilled manner of play. Apart from being a highly-skilled footballer, he is also the quickest footballer globally, with a speed of 38 km per hour.

Is Mbappé faster than Usain Bolt?

Since Kylian is so fast, fans want to know if his speed matches Usain Bolt's speed; the retired Jamaican sprinter is considered the fastest in the world according to his Olympic wins.

Despite being considered the fastest sportsman in their respective sports, Usain holds the title of the faster man between the two.

Does Mbappé speak English?

The culturally-diverse football player speaks three languages. He is fluent in French, English, and Spanish.

The model attended the Karl Lagerfeld & ModelCo—Makeup line launch event at Hotel D'Evreux on 15 May 2018 in Paris, France. Photo: Julien M. Hekimian

Source: Getty Images

How old is Ines Rau?

Ines-Loan Rau (age 33 years as of August 2023) was born on 18 March 1990 in Paris, France. Ines is an iconic model in the industry and an inspiration to the LGBTQ+ community through her historic appearance as the first transgender model to feature on Playboy's cover, along with several other surfaces for international publications.

Ines Rau’s gender

Before surgery, Ines Rau was biologically a male. Since transitioning when she was 16, Ines is now legally a biological woman.

Who Ines Rau’s partner or spouse?

The model is reportedly in a relationship but not with Kylian Mbappé. Instead, Ines has been widely reported as the long-term partner of Staiv Gentis since 2015. Like Ines, Staiv is an actor who remains private about his life.

Ines Rau’s parents

Ines comes from a Muslim family. Although we do not know the names of her mother and father, we do know that her mother is French-Moroccan, and her father is Algerian.

The rumours of Ines Rau being Mbappé's wife or girlfriend are riveting but remain unknown. Whether they were a former couple or not, Ines is a significant figure in her own right, with many historical moments within her career that make her stand out as a trailblazing model who has broken barriers in the industry.

