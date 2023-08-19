Marumo Gallants is a South African football club based in Limpopo Province. They are renowned for playing in the DSTV Premiership for two seasons after purchasing a PSL license from Tshakuma Tsha Madzivhandila. Fans have been curious about Marumo Gallants players' salaries.

Gallants play their home games in Polokwane at the Peter Mokaba Stadium, one of the 2010 FIFA World Cup stadia. It is considered the South African team with a long history in football in the county and Africa and one that pays well. So, what are Marumo Gallants players' salaries?

Marumo Gallants FC players' salaries in 2023

The club cares a lot about the welfare and interests of its players. It is considered a team that pays reasonable remuneration in the South African football league. Below are their salaries in 2023.

Arubi- $3,500

Abram Ngcobo - $3,680

Ismail Watenga - $3,200

Tshepo Gumede - $2,380

Matome Kgoetyane-$3,000

Lebogang Mabotja-$2,780

Farai Madhanaga - $4,900

Gift Monyepao - $3,400

Mpho Mvelase - $3,000

Isaac Nhlapo - $4,100

Ayanda Nkili - $3,700

Makgobola Nkomo - $2,600

Lesiba Nku - $4,500

Lehlohonolo Nonyane - $3,500

Ndivhuwo Ravhuhali - $3,891.20

Tebogo Thangwane - $4,500

Olivier Touré - $4,780

Tšoarelo Bereng - $3,600

Bernard Bobete - $2,890

Thato Khiba - $3,000

Sibusiso Khumalo - $3,790

Mahlatse Makudubela - $4,000

Joseph Malongoane - $1,909

Maboke Matlakala - $2,900

Sizwe Mdlinzo - $2,780

Lucky Mohomi - $3,700

Brandon Mokgope - $3,100

Monde Mphambaniso - $3,000

Celimpilo Ngema - $3,400

Sibusiso Nkosi - $4,000

Siphelele Ntshangase - $3,100

Katlego Otladisa - $3,700

Sven Yideh - $3,600

Ranga Chivaviro - $2,980

Litsie Koapeng - $5,000

Diala Manaka - $5,400

Pule Maraisane - $3,900

Thabo Mnyamane - $3,470

Judas Moseamedi's salary - $4,000

Riyaaz Nell - $1,301

Muhammed Patel - $5,400

Boitumelo Pheko - $3,900

Augustine Ramphele - $3,470

Maselaelo Seanego - $4,000

Sibusiso Sibeko - $3,470

Cheick Soumahoro - $3,370

Who is the owner of Marumo Gallant?

Abram Sello is the club's chairperson. He acquired the club from former owner Lawrence Mulaudzi.

When was Marumo Gallants founded?

The PSL club in Polokwane was founded in 2015 as Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila FC. They later changed to the current name in 2021.

How much do township rollers players get paid?

Having won the premier league 16 times, Rollers pays the best of their players between P15 000 and P20 000 monthly. Club president Jagdish Shah confirmed this in an interview with this publication.

What is Dan Malesela's salary?

Dan Malesela has been a renowned soccer manager in the Absa Premier League for over 20 years. He began his career as a coach of the football team United FC. He served as manager of South African Chippa United, Mamelodi Sundowns, All Stars and TS Galaxy FC. He later resigned from active football to focus on farming.

Malesela is one of the highest-paid coaches in South Africa. Before he resigned, he earned a salary of R220,000 as the manager of TS Galaxy FC.

Who is the highest-paid player in Chelsea?

Raheem Sterling is the highest-paid Chelsea player. The former Liverpool and Manchester City forward takes home a mouth-watering £325,000 weekly.

The above is all about Marumo Gallants players' salaries. The club was earlier referred to as Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila before changing in 2021 after they won their maiden trophy.

