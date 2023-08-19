All about Marumo Gallants players' salaries per month in 2023
Marumo Gallants is a South African football club based in Limpopo Province. They are renowned for playing in the DSTV Premiership for two seasons after purchasing a PSL license from Tshakuma Tsha Madzivhandila. Fans have been curious about Marumo Gallants players' salaries.
Gallants play their home games in Polokwane at the Peter Mokaba Stadium, one of the 2010 FIFA World Cup stadia. It is considered the South African team with a long history in football in the county and Africa and one that pays well. So, what are Marumo Gallants players' salaries?
Marumo Gallants FC players' salaries in 2023
The club cares a lot about the welfare and interests of its players. It is considered a team that pays reasonable remuneration in the South African football league. Below are their salaries in 2023.
- Arubi- $3,500
- Abram Ngcobo - $3,680
- Ismail Watenga - $3,200
- Tshepo Gumede - $2,380
- Matome Kgoetyane-$3,000
- Lebogang Mabotja-$2,780
- Farai Madhanaga - $4,900
- Gift Monyepao - $3,400
- Mpho Mvelase - $3,000
- Isaac Nhlapo - $4,100
- Ayanda Nkili - $3,700
- Makgobola Nkomo - $2,600
- Lesiba Nku - $4,500
- Lehlohonolo Nonyane - $3,500
- Ndivhuwo Ravhuhali - $3,891.20
- Tebogo Thangwane - $4,500
- Olivier Touré - $4,780
- Tšoarelo Bereng - $3,600
- Bernard Bobete - $2,890
- Thato Khiba - $3,000
- Sibusiso Khumalo - $3,790
- Mahlatse Makudubela - $4,000
- Joseph Malongoane - $1,909
- Maboke Matlakala - $2,900
- Sizwe Mdlinzo - $2,780
- Lucky Mohomi - $3,700
- Brandon Mokgope - $3,100
- Monde Mphambaniso - $3,000
- Celimpilo Ngema - $3,400
- Sibusiso Nkosi - $4,000
- Siphelele Ntshangase - $3,100
- Katlego Otladisa - $3,700
- Sven Yideh - $3,600
- Ranga Chivaviro - $2,980
- Litsie Koapeng - $5,000
- Diala Manaka - $5,400
- Pule Maraisane - $3,900
- Thabo Mnyamane - $3,470
- Judas Moseamedi's salary - $4,000
- Riyaaz Nell - $1,301
- Muhammed Patel - $5,400
- Boitumelo Pheko - $3,900
- Augustine Ramphele - $3,470
- Maselaelo Seanego - $4,000
- Sibusiso Sibeko - $3,470
- Cheick Soumahoro - $3,370
Who is the owner of Marumo Gallant?
Abram Sello is the club's chairperson. He acquired the club from former owner Lawrence Mulaudzi.
When was Marumo Gallants founded?
The PSL club in Polokwane was founded in 2015 as Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila FC. They later changed to the current name in 2021.
How much do township rollers players get paid?
Having won the premier league 16 times, Rollers pays the best of their players between P15 000 and P20 000 monthly. Club president Jagdish Shah confirmed this in an interview with this publication.
Wiseman Mncube leaves netizens unsatisfied with live debut performance at 'Nkalakatha: The Life of Mandoza' launch
What is Dan Malesela's salary?
Dan Malesela has been a renowned soccer manager in the Absa Premier League for over 20 years. He began his career as a coach of the football team United FC. He served as manager of South African Chippa United, Mamelodi Sundowns, All Stars and TS Galaxy FC. He later resigned from active football to focus on farming.
Malesela is one of the highest-paid coaches in South Africa. Before he resigned, he earned a salary of R220,000 as the manager of TS Galaxy FC.
Who is the highest-paid player in Chelsea?
Raheem Sterling is the highest-paid Chelsea player. The former Liverpool and Manchester City forward takes home a mouth-watering £325,000 weekly.
The above is all about Marumo Gallants players' salaries. The club was earlier referred to as Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila before changing in 2021 after they won their maiden trophy.
Thabo Bester: List of convicts ‘stolen’ luxury items, including Rolex and Apple devices worth over R30 million
READ ALSO: Meet Bambanani Mbane: All about the South African soccer player
Briefly.co.za recently published an article about Bambanani Mbane. Who is she? Bambanani Mbane is a South African professional soccer player serving as a midfielder for SAFA Women's League club Mamelodi Sundowns. In addition, she plays for the South Africa Women's national team, Banyana Banyana.
Source: Briefly News