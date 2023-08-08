Meet Bambanani Mbane: All about the South African soccer player

Bambanani Mbane is a South African professional soccer player, currently playing as a midfielder for SAFA Women's League club Mamelodi Sundowns. In addition, she plays for the South Africa Women's national team, Banyana Banyana. The team won their first Women's Africa Cup of Nations in 2022. This year they also qualified for the FIFA Women's World Cup.

Bambanani Mbane at the official FIFA Women's World Cup portrait session in Le Havre, France. Photo: Adam Pretty

Source: Getty Images

Nicknamed Juice for her sweet personality, Bambanani is a versatile player known for her passing, dribbling and defensive skills. This makes her a solid presence on the pitch and a great asset to the team she plays for. So, who is she off the track?

Bambanani Mbane's profile summary and bio

Full name Bambanani Nolufefe Mbane Famous as Bambanani Mbane Nickname Juice Gender Female Date of birth 12 March 1990 Age 33 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Pisces Birthplace Sterkspruit, Eastern Cape, South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Alma mater St. Teresa School Height in feet 5'4" Height in centimetres 162 Weight in kilograms 58 Weight in pounds 128 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Queer Marital status Married Spouse Tsholofelo Makgalemele Mbane Profession Soccer player Current team Mamelodi Sundowns, Banyana Banyana Position Midfielder, defender Net worth $1 million Social media Instagram Twitter Facebook

How old is Bambanani Mbane?

Bambanani Mbane at the FIFA Women's World Cup match between Netherlands and South Africa at Sydney Football Stadium. Photo: Mark Metcalfe

Source: Getty Images

Bambanani Mbane (aged 33 as of 2023) was born on 12 March 1990 in Sterkspruit, Eastern Cape, South Africa. Her zodiac sign is Pisces. She attended St. Teresa School in Rosebank, Johannesburg, for her education.

Bambanani Mbane's height

Mbane stands at 5 feet 4 inches (162 centimetres) tall. As per reports, she weighs 128 pounds (58 kilograms). The sportswoman features black hair and a pair of dark brown eyes.

Who is Bambanani Mbane's wife?

Bambanani's Facebook bio says she is married to Tsholofelo Makgalemele Mbane. The couple frequently posts their romantic moments online.

Professional career

Bambanani Mbane of South Africa at the FIFA Women's World Cup portrait session in Wellington, New Zealand. Photo: Katelyn Mulcahy

Source: Getty Images

Mbane made her professional debut in 2009 with Bloemfontein Celtic. From 2011 to 2014, she played for the University of the Western Cape before joining Mamelodi Sundowns in 2015.

The soccer star has won the Sasol League National Championship, the CAF Women's Championships League, the Hollywoodbets Super League and the CAF Women's Champions League Club Cup.

At the international level, she has played for the Belarusian club Dinamo Minsk, becoming the first South African woman in the Belarusian Premier League.

The sportswoman also represented South Africa at the 2016 Summer Olympics, the 2019 FIFA World Cup and the 2022 Africa Women's Cup of Nations. Bambanani has also won the COSAFA with South Africa on three occasions.

Bambanani Mbane and Mapula Kgoale of South Africa at the FIFA Women's World Cup in Wellington, New Zealand. Photo: Maja Hitij

Source: Getty Images

In 2021, she was named the South African Football Association (SAFJA) Player of the Year. Mbane was also named the Hollywoodbets Super League Player of the Season.

Bambanani Mbane's stats

Bambanani has appeared in four matches in the 2023 Africa Women's Cup of Nations, playing 360 minutes. She concedes an average of 0.25 goals every 90 minutes on the pitch.

Mbane has kept a clean sheet in three matches out of the four she has played. Currently, she ranks 13th in the Banyana Banyana top scorers list.

How much is Bambanani Mbane's net worth?

According to Wiki South Africa, the Sterkspruit native has an estimated net worth of $1 million in 2023. She has amassed this wealth from her successful sporting career.

Bambanani Mbane’s Instagram and social media

Bambanani Mbane at the FIFA Women's World Cup match between South Africa and China PR at Parc des Princes. Photo: Molly Darlington

Source: Getty Images

Bambanani is active on social media. She has 24.8k Instagram followers and 14.8k followers on Twitter. In addition, Mbane has 5,850 Facebook followers as of 7 August 2023.

Bambanani Mbane is an inspiration to young women aspiring to be soccer players. She has proved they can achieve equal success in this male-dominated sport.

Source: Briefly News