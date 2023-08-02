Veteran player Phumza Maweni is a force in the South African Netball team

Phumza Maweni is a South African professional netball player, currently playing for the South Africa SPAR Proteas Netball. In addition, she plays as the goalkeeper in the Netball Superleague in the UK, representing Team Bath Netball. Maweni has featured for the South Africa national netball team several times, most notably in the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Phumza Maweni's zodiac sign is Virgo. Photo: @pumzamaweni on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Born and raised within a poor community in Mzansi, Maweni’s passion for the sport began when she was only 12. Despite these barriers, Phumza’s zeal resulted in her being selected to play in the 2015 World Cup.

Phumza Maweni’s profile and bio summary

Full name Phumza Maweni Nickname Phumza Gender Female Date of birth 4 September 1984 Age 39 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Virgo Birthplace Cala, Eastern Cape, South Nationality South African Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Height in feet 6’2’’ Height in centimetres 187 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Single Profession Professional netball player Current team Team Bath Netball and the South Africa SPAR Proteas Netball Position Goalkeeper Net worth $1.5 million Social media Instagram Twitter

How old is Phumza Maweni?

Phumza Maweni of South Africa at the Netball World Cup 2023. Photo: Ashley Vlotman

Source: Getty Images

Phumza Maweni (aged 39 as of 2023) was born on 4 September 1984 in Cala, Eastern Cape, South Africa. She stands at a height of 6 feet 2 inches (187 centimetres).

Who is Phumza Maweni dating?

The Cala native is single as per research. She prefers to keep details about her love life under wraps.

Professional career

Maweni competed for the Kingdom Stars and Southern Stings in the South African Brutal Fruit Netball Cup. She has also played several seasons in England’s Netball Superleague, first for the Loughborough Lightning and later for the Severn Stars.

Phumza Maweni at the Netball Pool A match between Team South Africa and Team Barbados. Photo: Elsa

Source: Getty Images

Her exceptional skills in the local South African league led to national team coach Norma Plummer calling on her to be signed in higher-profile leagues by foreign clubs. Phumza was signed by the Sunshine Coast Lightning in Australia ahead of the 2019 season.

She also spent three seasons with the Suncorp Super Netball club, playing all 47 matches. In December 2021, the sportswoman signed for Team Bath Netball and played during the 2022 Superleague season.

Phumza Maweni’s foundation

This organisation was founded to assist in identifying netball players who display exceptional talent and flair to mentor them. It is located in an area of Khayelitsha. Find the institution under Phumza Maweni Foundation on Facebook.

How much is Phumza Maweni’s net worth?

Phumza Maweni was born on 4 September 1984. Photo: @pumzamaweni on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Maweni has an estimated net worth of $1.5 million in 2023. She has amassed this wealth from her successful sporting career.

Phumza Maweni has cut her teeth at the international level and is regarded as one of the finest players in her position. Her effort and defensive skills make her a solid presence on the pitch.

READ ALSO: South African national cricket team players and salary list (2023)

Briefly.co.za highlighted how much South African national cricket team players earn. The Proteas squad has skilled players in all three game formats, including ODI, Test, and T20 International.

Cricketer Temba Bavuma heads the current Proteas team, the first permanent black African captain to lead a South African international squad. Go through the article for more on how much central contract cricketers are paid.

Source: Briefly News