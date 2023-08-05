Nicknamed Banyana Banyana, the South African women's national team played their first official match on 30 May 1993. In 2022, the team won its first Women's Africa Cup of Nations. On 2 August 2023, under the leadership of Coach Desiree Ellis, they made history after qualifying for Round 16 in the FIFA Women's World Cup for the first time. So, what is Banyana Banyana players' salary list?

Banyana Banyana means Girls Girls. Photo: Anesh Debiky, Adam Pretty via Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

How much will each Banyana Banyana player get at the World Cup? They advanced to the knockout stages after the team's 3-2 defeat against Italy. Each of the 23 players in the squad is guaranteed R1.14 million ($60,000) from FIFA.

Banyana Banyana players’ net worths

These players have taken hours of practice and a lifetime of dedication to accumulate their wealth. If you want to see how hard work pays off, here is a glimpse of their net worth.

1. Refiloe Jane ($5 million)

Refiloe Jane at a portrait session at the Royal Barriere Hotel in Le Havre, France. Photo: Adam Pretty

Source: Getty Images

Jane (born 4 August 1992) is a midfielder for the Italian Serie A club US Sassuolo and the South Africa women's national team.

She ranks as one of the best female footballers in Africa thanks to her creative and offensive style of play. The team's captain has an estimated annual salary of $1 million and a $5 million net worth.

2. Linda Motlhalo ($5 million)

Linda Motlhalo at the Royal Barriere Hotel in Le Havre, France. Photo: Adam Pretty

Source: Getty Images

The 25-year-old soccer star plays as the winger for the South Africa women's national team and the SWPL 1 club Glasgow City. Stemming from a family with a footballing history, she is known as the Randfontein Ronaldinho.

Her brother Joseph was Kaizer Chiefs' goalkeeper between 1970 and 1985. As of 2023, Linda's net worth is estimated at $5 million.

3. Kaylin Swart ($5 million)

Kaylin Swart at the South African National Women's football team training session at Princess Magogo Stadium. Photo: Anesh Debiky

Source: Getty Images

Swart's net worth is pegged at $5 million in 2023. She serves as a goalkeeper for the South African women's national team and the Johannesburg-based team JVW FC.

Kaylin is a two-time third-team All-American in the NAIA, a three-time NSCAA All-Region player and a three-time All-GSAC member.

4. Noko Matlou ($5 million)

Noko Matlou posed for a portrait during the official FIFA Women's World Cup portrait session at Royal Barriere Hotel. Photo: Adam Pretty

Source: Getty Images

Matlou, aged 38 as of 2023, is the defender and striker for the South Africa women's national team and SD Eibar. In 2008, she became the first South African to be named African Women's Footballer of the Year by the Confederation of African Football.

With an alleged net worth of $5 million, Noko stands as one of the top earners in Banyana Banyana.

5. Thembi Kgatlana ($2.5 million)

Thembi Kgatlana at the FIFA Women's World Cup match between Argentina and South Africa at Dunedin Stadium. Photo: Joe Allison

Source: Getty Images

Thembi plays as a forward for the South African women's national team and the NWSL club Racing Louisville FC. She made her professional debut in February 2018 after joining the Houston Dash in the National Women's Soccer League. Kgatlana's fortune is allegedly $2.5 million.

6. Hildah Magaia ($2 million)

Hildah Magaia of South Africa at the Wellington Regional Stadium in New Zealand. Photo: Maja Hitij

Source: Getty Images

The Banyana Banyana star also plays as a striker for Sejong Sportstoto. In 2020, she was voted the Best Player at the COSAFA Womens Championship tournament.

Hildah scored two goals in the 2022 Africa Women's Cup of Nations to bag the South African female national team the trophy. She is worth $2 million in 2023.

7. Jermaine Seoposenwe ($2 million)

Jermaine Seoposenwe at a portrait session during the official FIFA Women's World Cup at Royal Barriere Hotel in Le Havre, France. Photo: Adam Pretty

Source: Getty Images

With a career spanning over a decade, Jermaine has gained local and international recognition. The Banyana Banyana forward also plays for Liga MX Femenil club Monterrey. She signed her first professional contract with Gintra Universitetas in 2019. As of 2023, her estimated worth is $2 million.

8. Andile Dlamini ($1 million)

Andile Dlamini of South Africa at the official FIFA Women's World Cup portrait session at Royal Barriere Hotel in Le Havre, France. Photo: Adam Pretty

Source: Getty Images

Dlamini (aged 30 as of 2023) was born on 2 September 1992. She plays as a goalkeeper for Mamelodi Sundowns and the South African women's national team.

As a versatile player, Andile is known for her defensive skills, making her a solid presence on the pitch. As a staunch Christian, she reads the bible to prepare for matches. Andile is worth $1 million.

9. Bambanani Mbane ($1 million)

Bambanani Mbane posed for a portrait during the official FIFA Women's World Cup portrait session in Le Havre, France. Photo: Adam Pretty

Source: Getty Images

Mbane (born 12 March 1990) is the midfielder for Mamelodi Sundowns and Banyana Banyana. She has amassed a $1 million fortune from her successful sporting career.

10. Noxolo Cesane ($1 million)

Noxolo Cesane of South Africa at the FIFA Women's World Cup match between Argentina and South Africa at Dunedin Stadium. Photo: Joe Allison

Source: Getty Images

The football star plays the position of midfielder for the South African women's national team. She has a twin sister, Sinoxolo, playing for the East Tennessee State Buccaneers women's team and the Chattanooga Lady Red Wolves. Cesane has an impressive net worth of $1 million as of 2023.

Did SAFA pay Banyana Banyana?

In August 2022, the South African Football Association awarded R400,000 to the team for the Women's Africa Cup of Nations. This came from the R10 million SAFA promised the squad if they beat Morocco in the finals.

This article has everything to know about the Banyana Banyana players' salary list. It is no surprise these athletes have accumulated sizeable wealth, as they are talented and put in the work to create a name for themselves in the sports industry.

READ ALSO: Richest NFL player: Top 60 highest-paid players and their net worth

Briefly highlighted the highest-earning NFL athletes. NFL players are some of the highest-paid athletes in the world, with some of the most valuable players taking home average salaries of over $40 million.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles signed one of the biggest contracts in NFL history. Check the article for more on his net worth and average salary.

Source: Briefly News