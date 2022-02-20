How to send money from South Africa to Nigeria | Top 10 best solutions

Someone may be asking the question, "Can I send money from South Africa to Nigeria?" In this present age and society, most tasks that seemed difficult can now be done with just a slide of the finger. One of such benefits attributed to technology and the internet is how to send money from South Africa to Nigeria. Read this article and the process will go smoothly.

There are many ways and platforms to send money to Nigeria. These platforms reformed the methods of sending funds internationally and facilitated a hassle-free method through which one can receive money sent in the space of 24 hours. There is no need to fill out numerous forms and wait for weeks before the fund arrives.

With an internet connection on a Smartphone, tablet, laptop, or desktop, these transactions can be initiated and completed in a record short time.

Top 10 best solutions for sending money to Nigeria from South Africa

There are several platforms that anyone can use to send money to Nigeria from South Africa, but these are the top solutions to give you that one in a million experience.

1. WorldRemit

WorldRemit is a reliable and fast means of sending money from South Africa to Nigeria. A sender can send up to seven million Naira at a go. Funds can be sent as regular bank transfers but through domiciliary accounts.

A sender can only transfer to a domiciliary account holder in Nigeria. The funds can be received via mobile money wallets like Opay, Kudi, and Paga, or money deposit banks like Access Bank, Fidelity Bank, and Zenith Bank.

2. Ria Money Transfer

Ria is one of the largest international money transfer services in the world. Their charges are pretty affordable, and a customer can send money using a debit card, credit card, or bank account. The sender has to have an account with the funds transfer service. The receiver withdraws the money with their verifiable identity card and/or BVN in Nigeria.

3. Western Union Transfer

Western Union Transfer is another ancient means of receiving money from South Africa in Nigeria. In Western Union, the receiver does not need a bank account; the only thing required is a valid means of identification and a secret transfer code, which the sender sends to the receiver.

4. MoneyGram

MoneyGram is one of the oldest ways of sending funds across country borders. As time changed, MoneyGram learned to adapt to current trends, keeping them in business. As a result, their services are very reliable and secure.

5. Eversend

What is the easiest way to send money to Nigeria? Eversend is a multi-currency e-wallet through which money can be sent from South Africa to Nigeria without trouble.

The company simplified sending funds to the point that a customer can send an instant bank transfer to Nigerian bank accounts using the Eversend app. They further stated that customers who use their services stand the chance of saving up to 70% on fees and foreign exchange.

6. Sendcash Africa

This service answers the question, "What is the cheapest way to send money to Nigeria?" Transferring and receiving funds on this platform is very affordable and also swift. The service uses two easy transfer methods to navigate through and complete the transaction from a few minutes to about four hours.

The sender only needs the receiver's account number to transfer. Besides, you can also transfer funds to Nigeria from anywhere globally using Bitcoin or their peer-to-peer payment methods.

7. Remitly

Remitly is another platform that is in use by many people due to its swiftness and affordability. A sender can transfer funds by using the Remitly online money transfer service. All required is for the sender to sign up on the online service. However, a receiver must have a domiciliary account with a Nigerian bank because the funds are sent as a hard currency like USD or the USD Cash Pick Up option.

8. Azimo

Azimo is an affordable and swift platform for receiving money from South Africa in Nigeria. Receivers can get their money in US Dollars or British Pounds, depending on the type of domiciliary account. According to Azimo, a customer with them is likely to save up to 77% of charges than those with other funds sending platforms.

9. TransferGo

TransferGo is an international money transfer platform that presently serves about 22 currencies in almost all world countries. Sending fund is affordable, swift, reliable, and secure.

10. Paystack

It is easy and secure to transfer money from South Africa to Nigeria using the Paystack platform. First, the receiver gets their money into their registered and verified Paystack account and sends it to their deposit accounts. Then, the sender makes the payment using a debit or credit card into any Paystack account provided by the receiver.

Any question that borders on how to send money from South Africa to Nigeria can be answered by the solutions relayed above. Beautifully, these funds transfer services have removed the difficulty in sending and receiving money from South Africa to Nigeria. Anyone can quickly transfer or receive payment via these platforms by following the simple steps outlined by their chosen money transfer service platform.

