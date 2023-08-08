Who is Bongeka Gamede? Age, stats, position, place of birth, profiles

Bongeka Gamede is a professional South African footballer who plays defence. She debuted for the SA senior national team in 2019 and is part of the squad participating in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Banyana Banyana rekindled South Africa's hope in the future of international women's football after being crowned champions of the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations. The senior national team consists of great talent capable of transforming the continental win to the world's biggest football stage.

Bongeka Gamede's profiles summary and bio

Full name Bongeka S’Mangele Gamede Date of birth 22nd May 1999 Age 24 years in 2023 Birth sign Gemini Place of birth Ixopo, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa Nationality Nationality Height 5 feet 3 inches (1.59 m) Weight 48 kg (106 pounds) Gender Female Education University of Western Cape (Tourism) Profession Footballer Player position Defender Teams Banyana Banyana (since 2019)

Bongeka Gamede's age and height

The soccer player was born on 22nd May 1999 and is 24 years old as of 2023. She is 5 feet 3 inches (1.59 m) tall and weighs approximately 48 kg (106 pounds).

Bongeka Gamede's place of birth

Gamede hails from Ixopo town in KwaZulu-Natal Province, South Africa, where her family resides. Talking to City Press in 2022, the footballer revealed that her family helped her relaunch her international career with Banyana Banyana after a devastating injury in 2022.

There is nothing like family support for me. Family is everything. At times when I was injured, I would wake up crying because I didn't know when I was going to heal. As soon as I talk to my family, I calm down.

Bongeka Gamede’s education

The KwaZulu-Natal native is a student at the University of the Western Cape. She majors in tourism studies.

Bongeka Gamede's football career

The footballer made her junior international debut with the South African U-17 squad and later joined the SA U-20 team. She debuted for the senior team in June 2019 during a pre-World Cup friendly against Norway. Gamede was included in the squad that played in the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Domestically, the footballer plays in the Super League for the University of Western Cape. Bongeka Gamede's stats and career highlights as of August 2023 include the following;

She was part of the Banyana Banyana squad that made history as champions of the 2022 Women's African Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

She has played in two FIFA Women's World Cups, including the 2019 Cup in France and the 2023 Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Bongeka Gamede's position

The athlete plays the defender position. She plays alongside defenders Lebohang Ramalepe, Karabo Dlamini, Fikile Magama, Moko Matlou, Janine Van Wyk, Tiisetso Makhubele, Bambanani Mbane, and Koketso Tlailane of the Banyana Banyana squad under coach Desiree Ellis.

Bongeka Gamede's net worth

Gamede's exact net worth is unknown, but various sources estimate it to be around $1 million in 2023. Her football career is her primary source of income.

Bongeka Gamede has proved to be a valuable player in South Africa's defence. Her input, alongside those of other Banyana Banyana stars, has made the Rainbow Nation one of the best on the continent.

