Global site navigation

Who is Bongeka Gamede? Age, stats, position, place of birth, profiles
Celebrity biographies

Who is Bongeka Gamede? Age, stats, position, place of birth, profiles

by  Alice Wabwile

Bongeka Gamede is a professional South African footballer who plays defence. She debuted for the SA senior national team in 2019 and is part of the squad participating in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Bongeka Gamede during the FIFA WWC Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group G match between SA and Italy at Wellington Regional Stadium on 2nd August 2023.
Bongeka Gamede plays the defence position for Banyana Banyana. Photo: Catherine Ivill
Source: Getty Images

Banyana Banyana rekindled South Africa's hope in the future of international women's football after being crowned champions of the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations. The senior national team consists of great talent capable of transforming the continental win to the world's biggest football stage.

Bongeka Gamede's profiles summary and bio

Full nameBongeka S’Mangele Gamede
Date of birth22nd May 1999
Age24 years in 2023
Birth signGemini
Place of birthIxopo, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa
NationalityNationality
Height5 feet 3 inches (1.59 m)
Weight48 kg (106 pounds)
GenderFemale
EducationUniversity of Western Cape (Tourism)
ProfessionFootballer
Player positionDefender
TeamsBanyana Banyana (since 2019)

Read also

Is Nthabiseng Majiya the youngest player at Banyana Banyana? What is her age?

Bongeka Gamede's age and height

The soccer player was born on 22nd May 1999 and is 24 years old as of 2023. She is 5 feet 3 inches (1.59 m) tall and weighs approximately 48 kg (106 pounds).

Bongeka Gamede's place of birth

Gamede hails from Ixopo town in KwaZulu-Natal Province, South Africa, where her family resides. Talking to City Press in 2022, the footballer revealed that her family helped her relaunch her international career with Banyana Banyana after a devastating injury in 2022.

There is nothing like family support for me. Family is everything. At times when I was injured, I would wake up crying because I didn't know when I was going to heal. As soon as I talk to my family, I calm down.
Bongeka Gamede during the FIFA WWC Australia & New Zealand 2023 Round of 16 match between Netherlands and SA at Sydney Football Stadium on 6th August 2023.
Bongeka Gamede played in her second FIFA World Cup in 2023. Photo: Maryam Majd
Source: Getty Images

Bongeka Gamede’s education

The KwaZulu-Natal native is a student at the University of the Western Cape. She majors in tourism studies.

Read also

Where is Sibulele Holweni from? All about the Banyana Banyana player

Bongeka Gamede's football career

The footballer made her junior international debut with the South African U-17 squad and later joined the SA U-20 team. She debuted for the senior team in June 2019 during a pre-World Cup friendly against Norway. Gamede was included in the squad that played in the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Domestically, the footballer plays in the Super League for the University of Western Cape. Bongeka Gamede's stats and career highlights as of August 2023 include the following;

  • She was part of the Banyana Banyana squad that made history as champions of the 2022 Women's African Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.
  • She has played in two FIFA Women's World Cups, including the 2019 Cup in France and the 2023 Cup in Australia and New Zealand.
SA Defender Bongeka Gamede poses for a photo during the official FIFA WWC Australia & New Zealand 2023 portrait session.
The athlete plays local football for the University of Western Cape. Photo: Katelyn Mulcahy
Source: Getty Images

Bongeka Gamede's position

The athlete plays the defender position. She plays alongside defenders Lebohang Ramalepe, Karabo Dlamini, Fikile Magama, Moko Matlou, Janine Van Wyk, Tiisetso Makhubele, Bambanani Mbane, and Koketso Tlailane of the Banyana Banyana squad under coach Desiree Ellis.

Read also

Age, partner, height, salary and profiles of Refiloe Jane, Banyana Banyana' captain

Bongeka Gamede's net worth

Gamede's exact net worth is unknown, but various sources estimate it to be around $1 million in 2023. Her football career is her primary source of income.

Bongeka Gamede celebrates during the FIFA WWC Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group G match between SA and Italy at Wellington Regional Stadium on 2nd August 2023.
The Banyana Banyana defender joined the SA senior national team in 2019. Photo: Catherine Ivill
Source: Getty Images

Bongeka Gamede has proved to be a valuable player in South Africa's defence. Her input, alongside those of other Banyana Banyana stars, has made the Rainbow Nation one of the best on the continent.

READ ALSO: South African national cricket team players and salary list (2023)

Briefly.co.za highlighted how much the South African national cricket team players earn. The squad has talented stars in all three formats of the game, including ODI, T20 International, and Test matches.

Mzansi is one of the 12 countries with full International Cricket Council membership. Cricket South Africa contracts 20 players every season to represent Proteas in international games. Check the article for more on how much each player takes home this season.

Source: Briefly News

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel