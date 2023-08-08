Is Nthabiseng Majiya the youngest player at Banyana Banyana? What is her age?

Nthabiseng Majiya is a young South African soccer player for the Banyana Banyana football team. Her passion for sports started at an early age, and today, she is on her way to stardom. Nthabiseng's impeccable skills have resulted in receiving accolades and international acclaim.

Banyana Banyana's youngest player, Nthabiseng Majiya. Photo: @Bra_Hloni (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

She grew up in the Free State in a place called Philippolis. Unsurprisingly, she chose to be a soccer player considering that her passion for it showed itself when she was six. Despite the fact that there were no girl teams she could join, she continued playing until she got her breakthrough.

Nthabiseng Majiya's profile and bio summary

Full name Nthabiseng Ronisha Majiya Gender Female Date of birth 10 June 2004 Age 19 years old as of 2023 Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Philippolis, Free State, South Africa Current residence South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity Black Height in feet 5 feet 3 inches Weight in kilograms 54 kg Eye colour Brown Hair colour Black Marital status Unmarried Occupation Soccer player

How old is Nthabiseng Majiya?

Nthabiseng (age 19 years as of 2023) was born on the 10th of June 2004 in South Africa. She is a South African soccer player who has been on the field for two years.

Majiya started playing soccer when she was six years old, often having to play with boys since there were no clubs for talented girls like herself to be a part of.

Nthabiseng Majiya's position

Nthabiseng plays striker for South Africa's women's national football team Banyana Banyana and performs outstandingly.

Nthabiseng Majiya's statistics

Thus far, the striker's statistics are minimal due to the number of games played for the season. Photo: @iDiskiTime (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

For the 2023 season, the Banyana Banyana striker has played two matches for a combined duration of 32 minutes and scored one goal. She has zero impacting assists and a hundred per cent impacting goals.

Who is the youngest Banyana Banyana player?

Nthabiseng Majiya is the youngest Banyana Banyana player. She spoke to Sowetan Live about this and said,

"Being the youngest player in the team is great because everyone wants to help you. The senior players have imparted wisdom to me. I have gained valuable experience here, which will help me grow because I see myself as a big player in the next few years."

Nthabiseng was named Hollywoodbets' Young Player of the Season for 2021. Photo: @FarPost_ZA, @Football_Stage (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Nthabiseng Majiya has not played soccer for a long time but is already making her mark as the youngest player in Banyana, South Africa's women's national team. With the praise she has been receiving, it is clear that the youngster is going places.

READ ALSO: Lebo M's wives: Meet all the women the star composer has married and divorced

Briefly.co.za published an article following a famous South African producer's divorce announcement from his fourth wife. The article reports that Lebohang Morake, popularly known as Lebo M, is a South African composer and producer famous for his songwriting and vocal work on Hollywood films such as The Lion King.

Lebo M has been married four times to Viveca Gipson, Nandi Ndlovu, Angela Ngani-Casara, and Pretty Samuels. Three of his four marriages have ended, and his fourth is about to follow suit.

Source: Briefly News