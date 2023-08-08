Who is Linda Motlhalo, jersey number 10 player in Banyana Banyana?

Several women have paved the way for the younger generation of female footballers to believe in the possibility of realising their dreams through the round leather game. Linda Motlhalo is one such inspirational testimony. Her international and club career testify to how much is achievable when people dare to chase their dreams.

Linda Motlhalo of South Africa reacted after a missed chance during a FIFA Women's World Cup. Photo: Matt King - FIFA/FIFA

Source: Getty Images

Who is Linda Motlhalo? She is arguably the best female footballer in South Africa in the last decade. Her statistics across country and club football reflect the future of South African female football. Now playing for a football club in Scotland, the Banyana Banyana number 10 has said her dues to get to her current status.

Linda Motlhalo's profile summary and bio

Full name Linda Maserame Motlhalo Nickname Randfontein Ronaldinho Gender Female Date of birth 1 July 1998 Age 25 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Brandvlei, Gauteng, South Africa Current residence South Africa and Scotland Nationality South African Ethnicity African Height in feet 5'4" Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 117 Weight in kilograms 53 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Johannes Motlhalo Marital status Single School TuksSport High School Profession Footballer National team Banyana Banyana (South Africa) Club Glasgow City Jersey number 10 Social media field @linda_motlhalo10

Who is jersey number 10 in Banyana Banyana?

Linda Motlhalo currently plays at the centre of the national team. The footballer was born on 1 July 1998 and was raised in Badirile, Brandvlei, Randfontein, Gauteng, South Africa. Her father is Johannes Motlhalo.

How old is Linda Motlhalo?

Linda Motlhalo's age is 25. She had an exciting childhood, born into a family that loves football. Her father aspired, albeit unsuccessfully, to become a footballer. Still, her uncle, Joseph, succeeded and was in between the sticks for the Kaizer Chiefs FC in South Africa for almost two decades.

Career

Famous as Randfontein Ronaldinho, Linda's footballing talent blossomed at TuksSport High School. She became a Pretoria-based South African High-Performance Centre member and honed her footballing skills to improve her dreams of becoming a professional footballer.

Linda Motlhalo was celebrated after their team advanced to the knockouts during a FIFA Women's World Cup in Wellington, New Zealand. Photo: Hagen Hopkins - FIFA/FIFA

Source: Getty Images

She built on this momentum and pulled off several standout performances at the 2018 Africa Women's Cup of Nations, cementing her place as an essential player for her country. She was part of the country's crucial players at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup.

She was part of the South African female team that secured the country's first Women's Africa Cup of Nations in 2022 after defeating a lower-ranked Morocco side in the final by two goals to one.

Linda Motlhalo's team

She signed a contract with China's Beijing BG Phoenix FC in 2019 and became integral to the coaches' central midfield structure. The central midfielder helped her team to a semifinal finish in the Chinese Women's Championship.

Randfontein Ronaldinho made another notable move in her professional career when Scottish club Glasgow City signed her. The team felt her presence immediately as they secured the Scottish Women's Premier League title with a crucial assist in a match against Rangers.

Her footballing journey continued in 2020 when she joined Djurgårdens IF in Sweden. She impressed the entire staff at the club from the beginning and earned the title of Newcomer of the Year. This, amidst several solo dazzling appearances, helped her get a contract extension in January 2022.

The South African has made notable contributions to Banyana Banyana of South Africa.

Linda Motlhalo's stats

Her career stat has an impressive outlook. The midfielder was outstanding right from her start in 2016 when she scored a goal against a fiercely skilful Cameroonian side and participated in the 2016 Summer Olympics in Brazil.

In 2018, she signed with the Houston Dash in the National Women's Soccer League, where she made 21 appearances and scored one goal.

She helped the national team to another FIFA Women's World Cup qualification in 2023. The team qualified for the Round of 16 with four points in a group of Sweden, Argentina, and Italy.

Linda Motlhalo during the warm-up prior to the FIFA Women's World Cup in Wellington, New Zealand. Photo: Hagen Hopkins - FIFA/FIFA

Source: Getty Images

Social media presence

Randfontein Ronaldinho has a large following across different social media platforms. She has a verified Instagram account with over 130,000 followers and an unverified Twitter account with 40,000 followers.

Linda Motlhalo's pictures are all over her official Instagram account. She shares details of her professional life on the platform and teases her eager fans with snippets of her dancing skills.

Physical appearance and body four measurement

Linda Motlhalo is about five feet and four inches tall and weighs an average of 53 kilograms. She is athletic and works out to keep fit in her professional career.

Linda Motlhalo is doing great things for the future of African female football and making her football-loving family proud. She earns well from her footballing career and leads a comfortable lifestyle.

READ ALSO: How long has Bongiwe Msomi been the SA Netball team captain?

As published on Briefly.co.za, Bongiwe Msomi is a top female athlete in South Africa's team. She has been a formidable leader and an exceptional athlete at the helm of the South African Netball team for a commendable period.

She has also been named World Netball's official athlete ambassador for Africa for her unique talent. She serves as the coach and manager of the netball team of the University of Johannesburg.

Source: Briefly News