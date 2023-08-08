As a soccer player, achieving success and winning trophies for one's country is a career pinnacle. Refiloe Jane, the captain of Banyana Banyana, experienced this firsthand, leading her team to victory in the 2022 WAFCON. With her strong character and leadership, she remains a topic of discussion as she strives for even more significant achievements.

Refiloe Jane of South Africa in action during the FIFA Women's World Cup in Dunedin, New Zealand.

Who is Banyana Banyana's captain? The captain of Banyana Banyana is midfielder Refiloe Jane. She is a South African professional soccer player playing in the Italian Serie A club US Sassuolo and the South African women's national team.

Refiloe Jane's profile summary and bio

Full name Refiloe Fifinho Jane Nickname Fifi Gender Female Date of birth 4 August 1992 Age 31 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Kliptown, Soweto, South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity Afrikaans Sexuality Homosexual Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Marital status Married Partner Christa Kgamphe-Jane University Vaal University of Technology, Tshwane University of Technology Profession Football player Net worth $5 million Social media Instagram

Where is Refiloe Jane from?

Refiloe Jane is from South Africa. She was born in Kliptown, a suburb of Soweto in Gauteng and grew up there with her siblings and parents, although their identities are unknown.

Apart from being a South African by nationality, her zodiac sign is Leo. Refiloe Jane's age is 31 as of 2023; she was born on 4 August 1992.

When did Refiloe Jane start playing soccer?

Refiloe Jane started playing soccer early and pursued it while studying at the Vaal University of Technology and Tshwane University of Technology (TUT). She played for Colchester United, Mamelodi Sundowns, and TUT ladies before joining Canberra United in August 2018. She was among the first South African players in the Australia Women's League.

Refiloe Jane of AC Milan looked on during the Women's Serie A match between US Sassuolo and AC Milan in Sassuolo, Italy.

Jane then signed with AC Milan, scoring three goals in 45 appearances. Later in 2022, she moved to Sassuolo. In Refiloe Jane's Banyana Banyana career, she debuted at the 2012 Women's Africa Cup of Nations and participated in the London Olympics.

She played in several tournaments, winning the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations. The iconic victory came after her team fell short in their previous four attempts. During an interview session she granted BBC Africa Sport while sharing her feelings, the captain said:

To finally get to this point meant a lot for everyone. When the final whistle went out, I was crying. It was the most humbling and emotional experience. I don't think I've ever cried so much after a football match - that goes to show our journey, everything that we had to go through, and things have finally come together.

She is part of South Africa's 2023 FIFA World Cup squad.

How many goals does Refiloe Jane have?

As of 2023, Refiloe Jane has scored 12 goals for South Africa. She achieved this feat in the 109 matches she has played so far.

How tall is Refiloe Jane?

Refiloe Jane's height is 5 feet 6 inches. She also weighs 55 kilograms and has black hair with brown eyes.

Who is Refiloe Jane's husband?

Refiloe Jane has no male partner but is married to her long-time girlfriend, Christa Kgamphe, also known as Chrissie Lola. They met on the football field while Refiloe was playing for Mamelodi Sundowns ladies, and Christa was a former goalkeeper for the same team.

Over time, their relationship blossomed, and they officially tied the knot on 18 June 2021. The couple values privacy and has not publicly shared details about their relationship, but Refiloe Jane's wedding pictures with her spouse are online.

Refiloe Jane was spotted during the match between Lazio and Milan.

Refiloe Jane's salary

The Banyana Banyana captain earns an approximate yearly salary of $1 million as of 2023. Alongside her salary, she possesses a net worth of $5 million, earned through her football career.

There is no available information regarding Refiloe Jane's car or any luxury items she may have, as she prefers to keep such details private due to her lifestyle.

Starting from the streets of Soweto, Refiloe Jane's soccer career has been remarkable. Her talent, hard work, and leadership skills have earned her the prestigious role of captain for Banyana Banyana. Proudly donning her country's shirt, she leads by example, giving her all on the pitch.

