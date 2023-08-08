Janine van Wyk: How many caps does the Banyana Banyana player have?

Janine van Wyk is one of Banyana Banyana's top stars, playing as a defender and having her successful soccer club out of Bedfordview, Gauteng. The iconic player had many appearances for her national team and was the team captain. Here, we discuss everything we know about the talented athlete.

Banyana Banyana soccer was hit hard after it was announced that Janine, one of their star players, was ruled out of playing during the 2023 Women's World Cup due to an injury. Despite not being included in the line-up, Janine remains hopeful she will still be able to add more caps for her country through future matches and does not plan to retire anytime soon.

Full name Janine van Wyk Nickname ‘Booth’ Date of birth 17 April 1987 Age 36 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Aries Birthplace Alberton, South Africa Current residence Johannesburg, Gauteng, South Africa Current nationality South African Ethnicity Caucasian Gender Female Weight 60 kg Height 162 cm Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Parents Dannie van Wyk (father, mother unknown) Profession Professional footballer Native language Fluent in English Social media profiles Twitter Instagram LinkedIn

Regarding the star's surname, the Van Wyk meaning is derived from the Dutch language and is a variant of the spelling 'Van Wijk'. It is a habitational name for someone from any of the many places in the Netherlands named Wijk, from Wijk 'district.' It is a common name in South Africa and Namibia.

How many players are in Banyana Banyana?

Banyana Banyana has 23 players, with each player having an essential role in the group's success. Their record-breaking advance into the knockout stages will likely increase their reputation.

Who is Banyana Banyana's captain?

Banyana Banyana's captain at the time of writing is Refiloe Jane, a midfielder for the Italian Serie A club US Sassuolo and the country's national side. Refiloe was Banyana Banyana's vice-captain previously.

The latest captain also has experience playing for the Tshwane University of Technology and Canberra United in the W-League in Australia.

How many caps does Janine Van Wyk have?

Janine van Wyk's position as a national team captain remains awe-inspiring, with 183 caps for the country. This record-breaking number proves how essential Janine has been to the team since her debut in 2005. She has since stated that she wants to reach 185 caps before retiring.

Why is Janine Van Wyk not playing?

Janine van Wyk's injury prevented her from playing at the World Cup before it began, as it became apparent that she would not be healed in time. Coach Desiree Ellis selected Thembi Kgatlana to join the women’s World Cup squad in Australia and New Zealand.

Is Janine van Wyk married?

If social media is anything to go by, Janine van Wyk's potential partner is Julia Molin. However, this has yet to be confirmed directly, just alluded to through social media posts. Janine is also not believed to be married as of 2023.

Who is the owner of JVW FC?

Janine van Wyk's football club, JVW FC, is a South African women's football club in Bedfordview, Gauteng. The club began in 2013 and is affiliated to the South African Football Association.

How much money did Banyana Banyana get?

Banyana Banyana qualified for the knockout stages of the Women’s World Cup for the first time in the league's history. According to the iDiski Times website, the Banyana Banyana players included in the World Cup are guaranteed R1.14 million ($60,000) from FIFA thanks to their success so far.

Janine van Wyk's age

Janine was born on 17 April 1987 and is 36 years old. Her zodiac sign is Aries.

Janine van Wyk's salary

The soccer star's salary as of 2023 still needs to be confirmed. But, News24 reported that the South African women's soccer side earned a match bonus of R5 000 in 2019 for a win in an official match and R4 000 for a win in a friendly game.

These figures are according to Minister of Sport Tokozile Xasa's response to a parliamentary question by EFF MP Pebane Moteka. In comparison, Bafana Bafana players earned as much as R60 000 for a win at the time‚ as well as R40 000 for a draw.

Janine van Wyk has made history through her many appearances for her country, undeniable skills and passion for the beautiful game. Although she was ruled out of the Women's World Cup, the soccer star has her sights set on even more success, with no retirement plans for the foreseeable future.

