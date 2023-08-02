Lebo M's wives: Meet all the women the star composer has married and divorced

Lebohang Morake, popularly known as Lebo M, is a South African composer and producer famous for his songwriting and vocal work in Hollywood films such as The Lion King, The Power of One and Outbreak. His recent divorce announcement has caught the attention of many, and as a result, we have put together some information about Lebo M’s wives. Continue reading for more.

Lebo M and his current wife Pretty Samuels-Morake. Photo: @thereallebo_m, @pretty_samuels (modified by author)

The reality star has been married four times to Viveca Gipson, Nandi Ndlovu, Angela Ngani-Casara, and Pretty Samuels. Three of his four marriages have ended, and his fourth is about to follow suit.

Lebo M’s profile summary and bio

Full name Lebohang Morake Popular name Lebo M Gender Male Date of birth 11 July 1964 Age 59 years old as of 2023 Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Soweto, Gauteng, SA Current residence Johannesburg, Gauteng, SA Nationality South African Ethnicity Black Sexuality Heterosexual Eye colour Black Marital status Married Occupation Composer, producer, arranger, performer Net worth Approximately $4 million Social media Instagram Twitter

Lebo M’s current wife

The famous composer’s current wife is Pretty Samuels, a South African businesswoman and current president of the Lebo M Foundation. The news about their relationship surfaced in 2021, and they tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony the following year.

However, Morake is calling it quits after a year of being married to Samuels. According to Independent Online, he released a media statement in which he said,

“I will not be drawn into salacious allegations and innuendos about my business and personal life. I will be going ahead with the divorce and have already instructed my attorneys.”

Lebo M’s ex-wives

The altar is no stranger to Morake after being married more than three times. Who was Lebo M married to? Below is a brief list of the producer’s ex-wives:

Viveca Gipson

Lebo M’s first wife was Viveca Gipson, whom he met before his rise to fame. In this regard, details about their relationship and marriage are not public knowledge, but the former couple was married for five years and had two children, Zakiya and Nthabiseng.

Nandi Ndlovu

Following his divorce from Gipson, he met Nandi Ndlovu, a South African singer and actress who would be his second wife. The pair met during the production of Sarafina and exchanged wedding vows after a few years of dating. They were blessed with three children during their marriage: Refilwe, Tshepiso and Thembalethu.

Furthermore, things took a wrong turn when Ndlovu was accused of having extra-marital affairs with her husband’s colleague, which led him to file for divorce. Morake and Ndlovu were together for 11 years.

Angela Ngani-Casara

He then met his third wife, Angela Ngani-Casara, whom he married in 2008. His marriage to Ngani-Casara is explained to have been toxic due to arguments that characterised their relationship. In a media interview, he said she was violent and had a troubled background, which was sufficient for him to file for divorce. They were married for five years.

Pretty Samuels

Pretty Samuels has shared with the media that she is surprised to hear that her husband is filing for divorce. Photo: @pretty_samuels (modified by author)

Pretty Samuels, Lebo M’s wife, has denied the divorce allegations, according to The Citizen. At the time of the article’s publication on The Citizen, she said,

“I don’t know anything about the separation. I am busy running errands with the kids. These are news to me.”

How many times was Lebo M married?

He has been married four times and refuted claims from reports stating that he has been married seven times. Morake says he was never bothered about the number of times he is said to have been married, until his realisation of how problematic this was.

“This was coming from a decade-long well-orchestrated smear campaign,” the award-winning composer explained.

Does Angela have kids with Lebo M?

Angela has a daughter with her ex-husband named Letti Morake. She was born on the 19th of January 2011 and is 12 years old as of 2023. Angela’s daughter is believed to be pursuing her primary school education.

Angela has a daughter with Lebo M named Letti. Photo: @thereallebo_m (modified by author)

Lebo M’s wives have built names for themselves besides being known as his wives. Although they all have successful careers, the same is not the case for their marriages to The Lion King's music arranger and performer.

