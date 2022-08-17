Angela Morake facts: Everything you ought to know about Lebo M's ex-wife

Angela Morake is a South African entrepreneur and celebrity ex-spouse. She is widely known because of her previous marriage to renowned South African music composer and producer, Lebohang "Lebo M" Morake. The couple was married three times from 2008 to 2021.

Angela was producer Lebo M's third wife. Photo: Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Lebohang Morake has been making headlines for several years, but not just for his revered work as an award-winning producer and reality television star. He is also known for his complicated love life. The producer has been married six times to four women. He has also broken off two engagements with two other ladies.

Angela Morake's profiles summary and bio

Full name Angela Ngani-Casara Date of birth Not known Age Not known Nationality South African Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Divorced Former husband Lion King producer Lebo M (on and off from 2008 to 2021) Children Three, including Mthunzi Ngani, Ketso, and Letti Profession Entrepreneur, reality television star

How old is Angela Morake?

Little is known regarding Lebo M's ex-wife before meeting the award-winning producer. Details about Angela Morake's age, family, and other aspects of her early life are not available.

Angela Morake's husband and children

Lebo married Angela three times from 2008 to 2021. Photo: Chris Jackson

Source: Getty Images

Angela was previously married to Lion King producer Lebo M. The couple was in an on-again, off-again marriage for over ten years, from 2008 to 2021. The award-winning producer has even had to break up two other engagements while trying to make things work again with Ngani.

In September 2016, the renowned producer broke up with his then fiancé, actress Zoe Mthiyane, and rekindled his relationship with Angela. Morake and Zoe had just welcomed their daughter Lulo in July 2015 and had been engaged in December the same year. However, the couple divorced again in 2017.

They reunited again in September 2020, but things did not go well for them as they ended up announcing their third split in April 2021. The couple had one daughter called Letti, but Morake also took care of Angela's two other kids, Mthunzi and Ketso. Details regarding Ketso and Mthunzi Ngani's father are not known.

Angela Morake's career

Lebo M's ex-wife is an entrepreneur, although it is not clear what businesses she runs. In a previous statement, the Lion King producer revealed that he financed some of her businesses to ensure a stable financial future for their kids. She also appeared in her ex-husband's Mzansi Magic reality show, Lebo M: Coming Home.

Lebo M and Angela had one daughter together. Photo: @Zalebs, @Mysabuzz on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

How old is Lebo M?

The legendary composer and producer was born on 11th July 1964 in Soweto, Johannesburg, South Africa. He is 58 years old in 2022.

How many times did Lebo M get married?

The Lion King producer has been married six times to four different women. His first wife was Vivica Gibson, and they were together for five years. He later married Nandi Ndlovu, but they divorced after 11 years of marriage.

Angela was Morake's third wife, and they were married three times, first for four years from 2008 to 2013. Then, they rekindled the relationship in 2016 and even had a wedding in Egypt, but things ended later in 2017. The couple reconnected in 2020 but went their separate ways less than half a year later in April 2021.

The composer's current wife is Pretty Samuels, whom he married in early 2022. He was previously engaged to actress Zoe Mthiyane in 2015, but they broke up in 2016. In 2018, he started dating Mel Ntsala, and they were engaged in 2019, but they never walked down the aisle. He got back with Angela after each of the breakups.

Who is Lebo's wife?

His current wife is businesswoman Pretty Samuels, who also works as president of the Lebo M Foundation. The two started dating in 2021 after meeting through a mutual friend. Reports reveal that they had a private civil marriage in front of a magistrate and a few witnesses in February 2022 and that they are planning to hold a big wedding. They live together at a golf estate in Blair Atholl, Johannesburg.

How many kids do Lebo M and Angela have together?

Producer Lebo M has nine children, including two step-kids. Photo: @DStv, @PhilMphela on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

The couple had one child together, daughter Letti. Lebo also assumed the role of father to Angela's two other children, son Mthunzi and daughter Ketso.

The legendary musician had two children, daughters Zakiya and Nthabiseng, from his first marriage to Vivica. They reside in the United States. He had three children with his second spouse, Nandi. They include daughter Refilwe, son Tshepiso, and late son Thembalethu. His last-born daughter is Lulo from his previous relationship with Zoey. The two were briefly engaged before parting ways.

Does Lebo M have a child with Zoe Mthiyane?

Lebo and Zoe have a daughter called Lulo, born in 2015. The actress also has a son with sportscaster Robert Marawa.

Lebo M's ex-wife, Angela Morake, may not be outspoken but has influenced some of Lebo's major decisions for the past 10 years. It is not clear what she plans to do after a third failure at trying to mend her relationship with the producer, who has already moved on.

