Who is Shallon Ndaba? Age, parents, siblings, career, profiles, net worth

Shallon Ndaba is a South African celebrity sibling. She is widely recognized for being the adopted daughter of award-winning Mzansi actress Sophie Ndaba. She started taking care of Shallon after her mother Tiny (also Sophie's sister) passed away when she was still a toddler. Read on for more on their adorable mother-daughter relationship.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Shallon is actress Sophie's adopted daughter. Photo: @allcelebritystan, @sophiendaba_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Sophie has been making waves in the South African entertainment industry since the 1990s. The talented actress is famous for her role as Queen Moroka on SABC1’s Generations, Shaniece Moore in Family Secrets, and Nkadimeng in Isindigo.

Shallon Ndaba’s profiles summary and bio

Full name Shallon Ndaba Year of birth 1988 Age About 34 years in 2022 Place of birth South Africa Residence South Africa Nationality South African Gender Female Marital status Not known Parents Tiny Mphasane-biological mother, Sophie Ndaba- biological aunt and foster mother Siblings Foster sister Rudo and brother Lwandle

Shallon Ndaba’s age

Various sources reveal that the celebrity daughter was born in 1988 in South Africa, but her exact date of birth is not known. Her age in 2022 is approximately 34 years.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Shallon Ndaba's parents

Actress Sophie adopted Shallom after her mother's death. Photo: @jabieMpelaa, @Thlolo15March on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

The girl's biological mother was known as Tiny Mphasane, but she sadly passed away when Shallon was a toddler. After her mom's death, she was adopted by her mother's sister, renowned South African actress Sophie Ndaba. Details regarding Shallon's biological father are not available.

Who are Shallon Ndaba's siblings?

It is not known if the celebrity daughter has any biological siblings from her late mother, Tiny Mphasane. It is speculated that she was the only child, which led to actress Sophie's decision to adopt her when she was young. Shallon has a foster sister called Rudo Ndaba (born on 19th August 1990) and a foster brother known as Lwandle Ndaba (born in 1999). Rudo and Lwandle are Sophie Ndaba’s biological children (and Shallon's cousins), whom she shares with her ex-husband Themba Ndaba.

A collage of Sophie, her daughter Rudo and her son Lwandle. Photo: @DrumMagazine, @mitchellekaroro on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Shallon Ndaba's career

The celebrity daughter prefers to live away from the limelight and does not seem to be following in her famous mother's footsteps. It is not clear what career path she has chosen.

Shallon Ndaba's net worth

Since most of her information is not in the public domain, Shallon Ndaba’s net worth cannot be accounted for. Meanwhile, her adoptive mother, who has enjoyed a successful career in the South African acting industry, has an estimated net worth of between $1 million and $5 million, according to multiple sources.

Is Sophie Ndaba Zimbabwean?

The multi-award-winning actress is not Zimbabwean. She was born in Soweto, South Africa but received her studies in Zimbabwe. Her mother decided to send her to an orphanage in Harare to ensure she got a better education than what was being offered in apartheid South Africa.

Who is Themba Ndaba’s wife?

The Queen actor is currently married to Josey. They tied the knot in 2011 and have one son together, known as Sibusiso.

Who are Themba Ndaba’s daughters?

Themba had one daughter with Sophie Ndaba. Photo: @lindani_styling, @rudo_5star_ruru on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

The award-winning actor only has one known daughter, Rudo Ndaba, whom he got from his first marriage to actress Sophie. Themba has two sons, Lwandle (from his first marriage) and Sibusiso (from his second marriage to Josey).

How many times did Sophie Ndaba get married?

The award-winning actress has been in three marriages. She first married fellow actor Themba Ndaba in 1998, and their union lasted 9 years before getting a divorce in 2007. Sophie moved on to marry controversial Bishop Keith Harrington, and they were together from 2011 to 2013.

In 2017, she found love again and tied the knot with South African business tycoon Max Lichaba, but their union started to crumble in 2021 after Max was accused of cheating and physically abusing the actress. Sophie is said to be back in the dating scene and was recently linked to Allen, one of Bishop Bushiri's pastors.

What is Sophie Ndaba suffering from?

The former Generations actress has sugar diabetes. In 2020, her condition worsened due to severe depression. She suffered from multiple strokes and high sugar levels, leading to hospitalization.

Is Siphesihle Ndaba Themba Ndaba’s daughter?

The two South African stars are not related despite having the same surnames. The Gomora actress was raised by a single mother and her maternal grandmother. Themba has one daughter, Rudo, whom he had with his first wife, Sophie.

Shallon Ndaba was lucky to find a loving family after her mother's unexpected demise. Despite being a superstar, Sophie has been a great mother to all her children, and they are all turning out to be responsible adults.

READ ALSO: Who is Kagiso Rakosa? Age, child, baby daddy, career, profiles, net worth

Briefly.co.za highlighted lesser-known facts regarding Kagiso Rakosa. She is a South African actress widely recognized for her role as Sharon in the Generations SABC1 soapie. She made her last screen appearance in 2014 in the eKasi drama series Traffic!

Before leaving Generations, there were reports that Kagiso had an affair with the late actor Shona Ferguson and was expecting his baby. Read the article to find out what the actress has been up to since leaving the local Mzansi screen.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News