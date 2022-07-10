Who is Kagiso Rakosa? Age, child, baby daddy, career, profiles, net worth

Kagiso Rakosa is a South African actress best known for her role as Sharon on SABC1's Generations. Her last local screen appearance was in 2014 on the eKasi+ detective drama series Traffic! as Andiswa Mlaba. Where is she today? Keep reading Kagiso Rakosa's biography for more regarding the beloved actress.

Kagiso Rakosa is known for her role as Sharon on SABC1's generations. Photo: @africayaa, @africayaa on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Rakosa's role on Generations earned her countrywide recognition, and she quickly became one of the show's beloved characters. She was a rising star in the 2000s with a promising future in the industry.

Kagiso Rakosa's profiles summary and bio

Full name Ragiso Rakosa Date of birth 6th September 1982 Age 39 years Birth sign Virgo Place of birth Katlehong, East Rand, South Africa Nationality South African Gender Female Marital status Not known Profession Actress, former beauty queen Social media profiles Instagram

Kagiso Rakosa's age

The former Generations actress was born on 6th September 1982 in Katlehong on the East Rand, South Africa. She is 39 years old in 2022.

Does Kagiso Rakosa have a child?

The ex-Generations actress is said to have a baby, but little is known regarding Kagiso Rakosa's child. There were rumours that the late Shona Ferguson was Kagiso Rakosa's baby daddy, but the two never confirmed. When the affair rumours broke out in 2010, Shona's wife Connie Ferguson went on Twitter to refute the claims. After the actress's departure from Generations, her fans were convinced that Connie (who also starred on the SABC1 show as Karabo) had a hand in Rakosa's downfall.

Kagiso Rakosa's career

Rakosa started as a beauty pageant contestant before transitioning into acting. She was even crowned Miss Vista and later decided to drop out of school to pursue an acting career. She made her debut in the industry in 2004 after landing the role of Sharon on SABC1's Generations. She played the role until 2011. In 2014, she was cast to appear on the eKasi+ detective drama series Traffic! as Andiswa Mlaba. Other projects she has been on include Ga Re Dumele and Gog' Helen in Setswana.

Kagiso was rumoured to have a baby with the late Shona Ferguson. Photo: @MmekwaMrtv, @Dman_zn on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Kagiso Rakosa's net worth

The South African actress has an estimated net worth of $100,000 in 2022. She has earned most of her fortune from acting.

Who played Shaz in Generations?

The character was played by actress Kagiso Rakosa. She was on the show from 2004 until 2011.

What happened to Sharon from Generations?

She left SABC1's Generations in 2011 after her alleged affair with the late Shona Ferguson came to light. Her last screen appearance was in 2014 on the eKasi+ detective drama series Traffic! It is not clear what she has been up to since then.

Kagiso Rakosa may have taken a backseat from local screen appearance, but she remains one of the most beloved actresses in South Africa. Fans cannot wait for her long-overdue comeback!

Source: Briefly News