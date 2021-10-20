Lalela Mswane bio: age, family, images, answer, career, profiles

Lalela Mswane is a South African model, ballerina dancer and beauty pageant titleholder. She came into the limelight after being crowned Miss South Africa 2021 and will represent the country at Miss Universe 2021. What makes her stand out? Join us as we delve deeper into Lalela Mswane's biography.

Lalela Mswane won the highly contested Miss SA 2021 pageant. Photo: @Mind_Barf

Source: Twitter

Lalela Mswane's answer during the final Q&A session made her the judge's winning choice. When asked what she expects from the next leader in the upcoming 2021 municipal elections, she confidently replied;

Somebody who is self-aware, very accountable and encourages critical thinking, innovation and action, but most importantly prioritises the personal development of every person in SA.

Lalela Mswane's profile summary and bio

Full name: Lalela Mswane

Lalela Mswane Date of birth: 12th March 1997

12th March 1997 Lalela Mswane's age: 24 years in 2021

24 years in 2021 Birth sign: Pisces

Pisces Lalela Mswane's hometown: KwaSokhulu near Richards Bay, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa

KwaSokhulu near Richards Bay, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa Nationality: South African

South African Height: 5 feet 7.5 inches (1.72 m)

5 feet 7.5 inches (1.72 m) Bust: 76cm (30 inches B)

76cm (30 inches B) Waist: 65 cm (25.5 inches)

65 cm (25.5 inches) Shoe size: 5 US

5 US Hair colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Eye colour: Brown

Brown Parents: The late Muntu Mswane and mother Hleliselwe

The late Muntu Mswane and mother Hleliselwe Siblings: Sister Hlobisile (37) and brother Mavela (35)

Sister Hlobisile (37) and brother Mavela (35) Education: University of Pretoria (LLB)

University of Pretoria (LLB) Profession: Model, beauty pageant, ballet dancer

Model, beauty pageant, ballet dancer Known for: Being crowned Miss SA 2021

Being crowned Miss SA 2021 Twitter:

Lalela Mswane's Instagram: @lalela_mswane

@lalela_mswane Facebook:

Lalela Mswane's family

Miss South Africa 2021 is a native of KwaZulu-Natal. Photo: @produkes

Source: Twitter

Where does Lalela Mswane come from? Miss SA 2021 was born on 27th March 1997 in KwaSokhulu near Richards Bay, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa and is 24 years old in 2021. Her late dad, Muntu Mswane, was a minister and diplomat from Eswatini. He passed away in 2010 when she was only 13 years old.

Her mother, Hleliselwe, was an accounts clerk before quitting to become a homemaker. The model is the youngest of her two siblings. Her sister Hlobisile is a 37-year-old BCom graduate, while her brother Mavela is a 35-year-old electrical engineer.

Education

The recently crowned Miss SA went to Pro Arte Alphen Park for her high school. Mswane is also an alumnus of the University of Pretoria, where she pursued a Bachelor of Laws degree and graduated in 2019.

Pageantry

The newly crowned Miss SA 2021 started signing up for beauty pageants in 2015. Photo: @lalela_mswane

Source: Instagram

The KwaZulu-Natal native kicked off her pageantry profession in 2015. She was one of the contestants in the Matric Experience 2015 beauty competition and emerged as the first runner-up. Miss South Africa 2021 pageantry was her first big contest, and she took home the coveted uBuhle crown. She was crowned on 16th October 2021 at the Grand Arena, GrandWest in Cape Town.

The model takes the mantle from Shudufhadzo Musida, who was Miss SA 2020. She will represent South Africa at Miss Universe 2021. Among the prizes and privileges she gets are R1 million cash, a one-year residence in a fully furnished and serviced apartment in Central Square Sandton, and a one-year lease on a Mercedes-Benz C-Class sedan during her reign.

Lalela Mswane's images

Miss SA 2021 has been hailed as a phenomenal woman with great confidence. Her character during the entire pageant sets her apart. Here are a few pictures that tell her incredible story.

Beauty with brains

Miss SA 2021 is a Bachelor of Law graduate from the University of Pretoria. Photo: @lalela_mswane

Source: Instagram

Miss SA 2021 is not only beautiful and elegant but also a bright student. She is a Bachelor of Law degree holder from the University of Pretoria. In a previous Q&A, she revealed that graduating is one of her biggest achievements.

Beauty contests

Mswane's first beauty contest was the Matric Experience 2015. Photo: @lalela_mswane

Source: Instagram

Lalela started signing up for beauty contests in 2015. She took part in the Matric Experience 2015 and emerged second. In 2021, she took the huge leap to compete for the countries highest beauty crown and won the title.

Bullying victim

Miss South Africa 2021 was bullied in high school for being tall, gangly and thin. Photo: @lalela_mswane

Source: Instagram

In an interview with Glamour, the beauty revealed that she was bullied in high school for being tall, gangly and thin. However, that did not kill her self-confidence, and the results are her glittering success in the beauty world.

Model

Miss SA 2021 started modelling at 16 and is signed to Alushi Models. Photo: @SowetanMag

Source: Twitter

Lalela started modelling at the age of 16. After finishing her law degree at UP, she decided to pursue it as a career. She joined a modelling agency called Alushi Models, which is located in Johannesburg. She was the brand ambassador for David Tlale's fragrance, Exotic, in 2020.

Professional dancer

Miss SA 2021 is a professional ballet dancer since childhood. Photo: @lalela_mswane

Source: Instagram

The newly crowned Miss South Africa 2021 is a professional ballet dancer. Dancing has been her passion since childhood, and she regularly goes for sessions at dance studios.

Miss SA 2021 sucked her thumb until she was 18 years old. Photo: @lalela_mswane

Source: Twitter

Lalela Mswane's Miss SA win has reignited a brighter flame for the people of KwaZulu-Natal and other communities across the country. The nation believes in her ability to use the platform to bring positive change, especially among the youth and women.

