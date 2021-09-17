Sicily Sewell is a former actress best known for her role as Spirit Jones, Breanna Barnes' best friend in One on One hit sitcom from 2001 to 2005. She quit acting to enter the culinary industry after welcoming her firstborn daughter in 2007. As of 2021, she is a successful chef in New York City and co-owns Pinky and Red's restaurant in Berkeley, California, with her mother. Keep reading to know more about her life since exiting Hollywood.

Sicily is doing what she loves most, which has made her excel in the cookery industry. She is now a sought-after chef with the best recipes for African-American food lovers. What influenced her decision to quit her once flourishing Hollywood career?

Sicily Sewell's profile summary

Full name: Sicily Sewell-Johnson

Sicily Sewell-Johnson Date of birth: 1st October 1985

1st October 1985 Sicily Sewell's age: 35 years in 2021

35 years in 2021 Birth sign: Libra

Libra Place of birth: Pontiac, Michigan, United States

Pontiac, Michigan, United States Current residence: New York City

New York City Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: African-American

African-American Height: 4 feet 11 inches (1.5 m)

4 feet 11 inches (1.5 m) Gender: Female

Female Sexuality: Straight

Straight Marital status: Married

Married Sicily Sewell's husband: Chris Johnson since 2006

Chris Johnson since 2006 Sicily Sewell's children: Daughters Marlee Johnson and Madison Sierra Johnson

Daughters Marlee Johnson and Madison Sierra Johnson Parents: Mother Bernadine Sewell

Mother Bernadine Sewell Siblings: Three brothers

Three brothers Education: Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts in Los Angeles (graduated with honours)

Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts in Los Angeles (graduated with honours) Profession: Chef, restaurateur, former actress

Chef, restaurateur, former actress Sicily Sewell's restaurant: Pinky and Red's

Pinky and Red's Sicily Sewell's Instagram: @sicilysierra

@sicilysierra Twitter: @SicilySierra

@SicilySierra Website: chefsicilysierra.com

chefsicilysierra.com Net worth: Approximately $1 million in 2021

Early life and education

How old is Sicily Sewell? The celebrity chef was born on 1st October 1985 in Pontiac, Michigan, United States and is 35 years old in 2021. She was raised by a single mother, Bernadine Sewell, alongside her three brothers. Sicily Sewell's mom owned a cake decorating business which influenced her passion for the culinary arts.

After deciding to follow her family tradition of cookery, the former actress enrolled at Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts, Hollywood campus in Los Angeles. She graduated with honours, which clearly shows her passion for the profession.

Is Sicily Sewell married?

The One on One star has been married to drummer Chris Johnson since 17th May 2006. The couple is blessed with two gorgeous daughters, Marlee Johnson (born December 2011) and Madison Sierra Johnson (born November 2007).

Sicily Sewell's career

The former actress was on One on One hit sitcom as Spirit Jones from 2001 to 2005. Photo: @Maury Phillips

The star kicked off her acting career as a child actor from the age of seven. She is best known for portraying the character of Spirit Jones on the One on One UPN series from 2001 to 2005. How old was Sicily Sewell on One on One? She starred as a 14-year-old teenager, a year younger than her real-life age.

Other Sicily Sewell's movies and TV shows include:

Super Sweet 16: The Movie (2007 TV film) as Chloe Spears

(2007 TV film) as Chloe Spears Fighting the Odds: The Marilyn Gambrell Story (2005 TV film) as Lisa Jones

(2005 TV film) as Lisa Jones The Proud Family (2004) as Teen Cece

(2004) as Teen Cece The Power Rangers: The Lost Episode (1999) as Young Aisha Campbell

(1999) as Young Aisha Campbell Mama Flora's Family (1998 TV film) as Teenage Diana

(1998 TV film) as Teenage Diana Children of the Corn V: Fields of Terror (1998) as Chloe

(1998) as Chloe How Stella Got Her Groove Back (1998) as Chantel

(1998) as Chantel Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers (1995 to 1996) as Young Aisha Campbell

After getting married and giving birth to her firstborn daughter, the former actress was not ready to return to acting. She decided to follow her passion for culinary arts by enrolling in a culinary school and later interned at Los Angeles Times' Test Kitchen in 2010. In an earlier interview with TheShadeRoom, the restaurateur revealed that it was the best decision she had ever made.

She later established Pinky and Red's, a soul food-inspired sandwich restaurant in California with her mother. In 2019, she moved to New York City to work as a chef at Colors restaurant.

What happened to Sicily Sewell?

What is Sicily Sewell doing now? Since retiring from acting more than one decade ago, Sicily ventured into culinary, which she is still doing today. The entrepreneur is also in a happy marriage with a beautiful family. When asked if she will return to the screen, the former actress said she is open to the idea of marrying her two favourite careers, but she is much happier as a restaurateur and chef.

The former actress co-owns Pink and Red's restaurants in California with her mother. Photo: @cooking_project

Sicily Sewell's net worth

The retired actress has been doing well as a chef and entrepreneur in the African-American culinary industry. Net Worth Post estimates her net worth in 2021 at $1 million.

Sicily Sewell knew what she wanted and did not waste time following her passion for cooking. Despite having a flourishing Hollywood career prior to quitting, the now celebrated chef does not regret the decision she made more than ten years ago.

