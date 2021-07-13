Chef Lesego Semenya, Les Da Chef bio: age, cause of death, wife, books

There is a popular saying that anyone who cannot stand the heat should not stay in the kitchen. However, Lesego Semenya could not relate to this because he made the heat in the kitchen enjoyable. You only need to ask fans of his culinary skill to understand this.

So, how old is Lesego Semenya? LesDaChef's age was 39 years before he died. He was born on the 11th of April, 1982, but he died on the 12th of July, 2021.

Semenya's background information and bio

Chef Lesego was born on the 11th of April, 1982, in South Africa. However, there is no information about Lesego Semenya's parents and siblings, but he grew up in Soweto, South Africa.

Career

Lesego Semenya worked as a process engineer for the IQ Business Group, a South African management consulting firm. In addition, he wrote for a youth-based magazine known as UnCut, a subsidiary of LoveLife.

Work as a chef

In 2008, Lesego Semenya decided to embark on an entrepreneurial journey, giving birth to LesDaChef Culinary Solutions. After touring South Africa's landscape for about a year, he registered with Prue Leitrim Chef's Academy and finished with a Grande Diploma in Food and Wine.

Interestingly, Semenya's cooking skills provided him with numerous opportunities to work with social elites. For example, he worked with celebrity chefs like Nicky Gibbs. Also, his masterfully designed Kota pie was pronounced the best during a pie designing competition organised by the British High Commission before the 2010 World Cup that South Africa hosted.

More so, chef Lesego worked with top restaurants like Richard Corrigan's star-rated Michelin restaurant. His resume also included culinary work experiences with Liverpool FC, Howard Buffet (Warren Buffet's son), British High Commission, Richard Branson's private Game Reserves, and a host of South African and international celebrities.

Lesego Semenya's books and writing career

Semenya was also an author. He authored Dijo: My Food, My Journey and first published it in 2019. Interestingly, Dijo Lesego Semenya's book became a culinary bestseller.

Most of Lesego Semenya's recipes are published on famous blogs. For instance, the Lesego Semenya's scones recipes are insightful because, according to him, an ideal tea should go with soft crumbly scones and not dry, crispy scones.

Who is Lesego Semenya's wife?

Lesego Semenya was not married until he died. However, between 2018 and 2019, most people thought Lerato Moloi and Lesego Semenya would make a good couple. This was because of a cuddly picture of himself and the actress that he shared online with a "partners in crime" tag and a love emoji.

Sadly enough, the cheerful chef shared his marital dreams with his Twitter fans but did not live to fulfil them. Among others, he said that he thought of getting married by 25.

Honourary recognitions

Some of his media achievements and appearances include:

Ambassador of DsTv’s Foodie campaign (2015)

Co-partner and face of the Made with Taste campaign by Singleton (2016)

Top Judge at the Chef South Africa cooking competition (2016)

Media partnership with UberEats (2016/2017)

Food ambassador, influencer and chef creator with SABMiller’s new beer Carver’s Weiss.

Resident chef at Power FM

Mzansi Magic's Celebrity Mystery Box Co-host

Lesego Semenya's death

The South African culinary world was thrown into mourning after the chef's death was announced on Monday, 12th of July, 2021. His death was a rude shock to his fans, especially because he was just recovering after testing positive for Covid-19.

At that time, he shared his thoughts about the killer virus and how to defeat it. Unfortunately, it is not yet official that he died from the virus because the chef also battled with other health issues.

Social media presence

Lesego Semenya was popular among his social media fans. For instance, Lesego Semenya's Instagram account has more than 27,000 followers. He shared pictures of his mouth-watering delicacies and secrets of making healthy and delicious meals on the platform. Besides, Lesego Semeya's YouTube channel, dipitseng with Les Da Chef, has some educational videos, including his famous recipes.

Lesego Semenya made a name for himself among the top echelons in South Africa and the world. He successfully switched careers as an engineer and became a master chef. His story portrays the saying that nothing is impossible.

